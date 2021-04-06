“Savages.” This harsh term — denoting brutal, primitive and uncivilized people — is still the nickname for sports teams at some American high schools, usually with an American Indian mascot.

This label has a harsh history. “Savages” was falsely applied to justify the truly savage exploitation of American Indians and other people of color around the world. Thomas Hobbes, the English political philosopher of the early colonial period, used a broad rhetorical brush and doctored images — early “Indian mascots” — to inaccurately depict America’s indigenous people as “savages” who lacked law and lived as primitive brutes.

The 1606 Charter of the Colony of Virginia adopted similarly disrespectful language, promising to “bring the Infidels and Savages, living in those parts, to human Civility.” In 1629, John Winthrop, a leader of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, used a misleading claim — “This savage people ruleth over many lands without title or property” — to justify English colonial occupation of those American Indian lands.

Aggressive, demeaning and inappropriate use of the “savages” label was not limited to British colonists. The Declaration of Independence accused King George of inciting attacks by “the merciless Indian Savages,” even though George Washington and other signers engaged in Indian land speculations that the King, to reduce tensions on the frontier, had declared illegal.

Throughout America’s expansion, the “savages” concept was used to justify violence against American Indians. But the famous Army generals on Congress’s 1867 Peace Commission concluded the truth was otherwise: “The history of the border white man’s connection with the Indians is a sickening record of murder, outrage, robbery and wrongs committed by the former as the rule… almost without exception, the first aggressions have been made by the white man.”

Later, after tribes had finished negotiating treaties reserving lands for their own use, Congress invoked the “savages” label to unilaterally transfer most of these reserved lands to white settlers. More recently, Oglala Lakota journalist Tim Giago recalls “attending classes in American history and being taught that our ancestors were blood-thirsty savages with no higher ambition than to rape, pillage and kill the white settlers.”

Given this history, how can a self-respecting American Indian student or their family be comfortable, let alone thrive, in an institution that perpetuates the ugly history of deeming American Indians “savages?”

In fact, it’s hard to see why any responsible parent, white or not, would want schools to present savagery — brutal, primitive and uncivilized behavior — as an ideal. Clearly, we can find better nicknames.

There is no noble or honorable home for the nickname “Savages.” It is inherently disrespectful and harmful. Many communities that previously used it have successfully dropped it. The remaining communities ought to follow suit, without delay.