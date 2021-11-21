I recently saw a letter to the editor in the St. Joseph News-Press written by Jaime Meyer, who spoke about being her husband’s caregiver. He has Alzheimer’s and as she says, “We are still making memories.” Here they are in the midst of an Alzheimer’s journey, which is no doubt agonizing at times, yet they are still seeing the good things in life.
What a beautiful sentiment despite everything that Alzheimer’s is taking away.
Jaime is one of more than 194,000 caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s in the state of Missouri. Caregiving is tough, exhausting and can be emotionally draining. November is National Family Caregivers Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating caregivers and encouraging others to recognize Alzheimer’s caregivers for all they do every day to support people with dementia.
One of the easiest things everyone can do to support caregivers is to learn about Alzheimer’s disease. The more you know, the better you can relate to what the caregiver is going through and the easier it will be for you to support that caregiver. The Alzheimer’s Association has a wide range of free resources online at alz.org.
Caregivers usually want help from friends and family, but they typically won’t ask for it. To support the caregiver, instead of saying “call me if you need anything” or “let me know if I can help,” say “I’m going to the grocery store today, what can I pick up for you?” or “I would love to sit with your husband so you can get an hour away on your own, when would you like me to stop by?” Be specific yet flexible and more than likely, the caregiver will take you up on your offer every time.
The holidays are approaching, which can pose additional challenges for families facing Alzheimer’s. Perhaps you could offer to provide a holiday meal or better yet, host the meal at your home. Provide easy holiday activities like watching a favorite movie, playing familiar music or sharing past holiday photos, but remember to use phrases like “we used to” and not “do you remember?”
Lastly, caregivers are well aware of any changes in both behavior and appearance of their loved one, but family and friends who may visit during the holidays may not be aware. Preparing families and friends with an honest appraisal of the person’s condition can help avoid uncomfortable situations.
It may be best to call or send an email to friends who may have not visited since last year. Even with orchestrated plans intended to provide a lovely holiday experience, festivities can agitate, confuse and overstimulate people with Alzheimer’s. If the caregiver chooses to skip a year and make new traditions that are simple and less chaotic, it is best that family and friends respect those choices.
For more ways to support Alzheimer’s caregivers, please call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.
