We remember the horrible things of that day because the images were replayed constantly on our television screens. We swore we would never forget.
We remember the heroes who overtook the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93. It crashed in Pennsylvania instead of into our White House.
U.S. flags quickly sold out in all the stores because everyone wanted to display unity and solidarity, then every newspaper had a fold-out flag to display in a window.
We were not divided as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives. We came together united. We helped one another.
There were long lines of people at blood donation centers before the dust settled at the World Trade Center.
Twenty-one years is a long time, an entire generation has joined us. Twenty-one years ago Americans did what we always do, we came together and supported one another.
An airline attendant saw stranded travelers at the Kansas City airport. She saw strangers helping strangers, sharing their personal hygiene products, snacks, food, beverages, even holding a youngster or a baby so mom or dad could sleep for a bit on the hard floor.
All cellular systems were overloaded. A friend’s brother was near Ground Zero that day, out of touch with everyone for four days, he was one of millions who walked across the Manhattan Bridge to escape.
Afterward, microwave popcorn sales skyrocketed because people stayed safe at home with loved ones and video rentals doubled; people were overwhelmed by the constant tragic replays on the news channels.
People rekindled connections because love and kindness are the most important things for humans. It rejuvenated America. It was good. We showed and proved our greatness. The human connection we all crave and need became the priority.
We overcame the tragedy, we mourned together and healed together. We were kinder to each other, we proved that goodness matters. We chose to do what is right, fair and just for everyone, because that always has and always will make America great. It is how we will win the race for the human race.
We need to stop letting politics and political beliefs divide us.
Let’s come together and work together and build together now so America will be better than ever. We need to concentrate on it and work on it more than ever. Let’s remember and practice the greatness of goodness and kindness.
