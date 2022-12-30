This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Decades ago, Holocaust scholar Hannah Arendt warned: “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, i.e. the reality of experience and the distinction between true and false, i.e., the standards of thought, no longer exist.”

With that quote in mind, it’s oh so predictable that the Republicans — devoted as they’ve been to a totalitarian ex-president, and practiced as they are in propagating viral fictions — seem fully prepared in the new year to clutch George Santos to their bosoms and usher him to his new House seat, despite the fact that he has been outed as a serial lying fraud in the Trumpian tradition.

