“Children learning, parents earning!” That was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s summation of the case for the “comprehensive child care and early learning legislation” of 2017, a plan similar to the proposal currently languishing in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. For many progressives, it is axiomatic that government-funded day care or pre-K is great for kids, for parents and for the economy. Even many opponents of universal pre-K may assume that it confers benefits on children.
But maybe not. Many outlets (including progressive ones) have commented on a large new study showing that the effects of pre-K are not just not positive, but are actually harmful. Or they can be.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University studied 3,000 low-income Tennessee children who had all applied for a pre-K program. Both groups were followed from age 3 or 4 until the sixth grade. Earlier results from this cohort were published after the kids completed the third grade. They found that while the pre-K kids scored better on literacy and other measures in kindergarten, those gains quickly eroded, and by grade three, the non-pre-K kids had caught up and surpassed the pre-K cohort. The results were worrying enough that one of the study’s authors cautioned about the national rush to implement universal pre-K.
“You have school systems that are pushing pre-K when they have demonstrably failing K-12 systems,” Vanderbilt University professor Dale Farran warned. “It makes me cringe.”
Now Vanderbilt has published the follow-up looking at how the children did up to grade six, and the news is even worse. The gap between the pre-K and other kids continues to widen, with the pre-K group scoring worse on reading, writing and science and also showing higher rates of disciplinary problems.
A lot of the enthusiasm for universal pre-K grew out of two very small studies of extremely high-quality programs, the Perry preschool project in Michigan and the Abecedarian preschool in North Carolina. But programs were staffed by college graduates, and the kids scored better than controls on a number of measures.
My own instinct on this is profoundly countercultural. Why should we push parents of very young children into the workforce when it’s clear that most kids do better when mom or dad is home?
But many families, particularly single parent families, cannot afford to have a parent stay home to care for young kids. That’s why direct subsidies to parents make much more sense than subsidizing universal pre-K. Let the parents decide how to spend the stipend. If they prefer to work and place the child or children in day care or pre-K (and there really isn’t much of a distinction), they can make that choice. But if they choose to care for their own children, the extra cash will make that possible.
