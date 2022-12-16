We all should prepare our own “homegoings,” as my friends in the African American community call it, because there’s been a troubling trend toward speaking ill of the dead. If you can get your story out before the haters have their say, you’ve won the eternal battle.
This was brought home to me when I read the cruel things that were written about Kirstie Alley, who died from late-diagnosed cancer.
Most of us will remember her as the breathtakingly beautiful woman with the raven locks who replaced Diane in Sam’s affections on “Cheers.” Alley appeared in many other roles, but she’ll always be remembered as Rebecca.
She was also a high-profile Scientologist. Up until recently, that was the only controversial aspect of this beloved comedian.
Then came Twitter, and Alley began to express political views that shocked the sort of fan who thought she walked in lockstep with their progressive outlook.
More importantly, she didn’t seem to hate Donald Trump. In fact, in some tweets, she endorsed his policies.
When it became clear that Kirstie was a conservative, and possibly a Trumper, the dogs of war were unleashed.
I would follow her Twitter feed and see people write the most amazingly cruel things, acting as if she’d just declared her loyalty to ISIS.
People started showing, with pride, screenshots of being blocked by the actress as proof that she was a MAGA crazy who couldn’t take criticism.
But the worst part came after her death was announced.
Mixed in with the many expressions of sympathy and sorrow were a large number of sarcastic digs about how Scientologists don’t think they can get cancer, and now isn’t she surprised?
They also dismissed her as a “Donald Trump Apologist” with her Wikipedia page immediately edited by some low-life hacker to read “Conspiracy Theorist Nut Job.”
This was only moments after her death had been announced by her grieving children.
I have to admit that I’m particularly outraged because I’ve seen the cruelty of the left much more often than I care to remember. In my own life, people I love have been targeted as proxies, and my inbox has filled with the most disgusting vitriol over the years.
I can only imagine the things real celebrities are subjected to.
