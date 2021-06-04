After more than a year of strict COVID mandates, my state has triumphantly reopened.

But, some argue, we better think twice before we offer a celebratory handshake.

On Memorial Day, Pennsylvania began allowing restaurants, stores, sporting events, schools and other organizations to once again operate at 100% capacity.

However, some are telling us it would be best if certain activities, such as our greeting rituals, never go back to normal.

But if we give up our handshake ritual entirely, what else might we be giving up?

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, author of “The Handshake: A Gripping History,” tells MSN that the handshake is “rooted in our DNA.”

“The handshake is one of the gold standards of human connection and that is why we see it so much all over the world,” she says.

A 2011 Huffington Post article titled “The Power of a Handshake: How Touch Sustains Personal and Business Relationships” explains how the power of touch sustains personal and business relationships.

The handshake is “a first step toward affiliation: the building of a bond with another person.”

It is “the foundation of trade with others.”

The article further explains that our feelings about someone else, and the pleasure we feel in cooperating, all begin with a handshake.

That surely has been my experience.

When someone greets me with a cold, clammy handshake and a weak grip, my impression of that person is not positive.

Then there is the individual whose grip is just firm enough — whose eye contact is perfectly natural and confident — who begins building in me an immediate sense of well-being and trust.

Quite simply, despite the risks, the handshake has long been a powerful form of human communication.

Goodness knows we could use more friendship, peace and forgiveness in these divisive times.

How much harder will it be to cultivate all three in a world in which the handshake is no longer welcome?