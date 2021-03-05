Last year, Congress began work on legislation to protect American businesses and health care workers from COVID-19 lawsuits. Although the federal “Safe to Work Act” was supported by President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress, it never became law. The duty now falls to the states to provide the assurance that a tsunami of lawsuits will not keep businesses closed and prevent our economy from recovering.

In Missouri, Gov. Parson declared passage of COVID-19 liability protections a top priority for this legislative session. The Missouri Senate took a major step toward meeting that challenge by passing my Senate Bill 51. Closely mirroring the federal Safe to Work Act, my legislation protects health care workers, small businesses, schools and churches from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Many small business owners have been reluctant to fully reopen for fear of lawsuits if someone claims to have contracted COVID-19 on the business’s premises. This bill gives these small businesses the confidence to return to normal operations without fear of devastating lawsuits. Likewise, many Missouri schools continue to limit in-person attendance, partly out of fear of litigation. Senate Bill 51 helps alleviate these concerns to reopen schools and get kids back where they belong — in the classroom.

Senate Bill 51 also protects frontline healthcare workers from liability related to COVID-19 medical malpractice actions. These individuals are our health care heroes, and we need to stand with them, just as they stood on the frontlines of the pandemic for us.

In addition, my legislation protects Missouri manufacturers who stepped forward to address critical shortages of PPE in the wake of the coronavirus. An apparel manufacturer who switched production to make face masks or a distillery that made hand sanitizer should not be held to the same standard as a company specializing in making those products. Those small businesses — many of which donated their products to health care workers and first responders — should be protected, not punished, for their good deeds. Finally, SB 51 gives churches and other religious institutions heightened protections from COVID-19 exposure claims. This will let our shuttered houses of worship reopen without fear of endless lawsuits, so people can again exercise their First Amendment rights to freely exercise their religious beliefs.

This COVID-19 liability protection legislation now moves to the Missouri House. It is my hope the House will approve the bill quickly, so we can put the measure on the governor’s desk for his signature. Small businesses, health care workers, schools and churches need the confidence to move past this pandemic, but it’s hard to be confident amid a looming fear of lawsuits. Passage of SB 51 will help everyone put this fear behind them and focus more confidently on a prosperous future.