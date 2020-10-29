Editor’s note: The News-Press has endorsed Donald Trump for president. We realize this is a decision that some will not appreciate. With that in mind, we are publishing this accompanying opinion from a member of the executive board for the United Democratic Club for Northwest Missouri.

Trump has put our country at the top of the charts: the U. S. leads the world in numbers of COVID deaths (227,000+) and cases (8.8 million). His actions have been disastrous: lying to us about how dangerous COVID is; pitting states against each other in bidding wars for PPP equipment; promoting quack cures; and flaunting Center for Disease Control guidelines about face masks and social distancing.

The medical/scientific community overwhelmingly endorses Biden, even the country’s prestigious Scientific American journal: “Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science.” Biden will direct a national pandemic response — regardless of whether we live in a “blue” or “red” state — with testing, contact tracing and support for essential workers. Vaccines will be distributed equitably when they are ready.

We have the most expensive health care system in the world, but our life longevity rates are below those of developed countries. Because of COVID, millions have lost the health insurance that came with their lost jobs. But, Trump has no health care fix — other than appointing and rushing through Amy Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court to have enough votes to kill Obamacare. Biden, however, would fix the ACA by providing options for the millions without insurance and eliminating the drug industry’s price gouging.

Out of control fires, extreme floods, multiple hurricanes and historic droughts abound, but Trump and his cronies adhere to their “earth is flat” mantra while our planet hurtles to a global warming tipping point. In contrast, eighty+ scientists published an open letter on Earth Day endorsing Biden because his “plan to address climate change leads with science and facts and pledges U. S. leadership on climate action.”

The “soul of our nation” is at stake with this election. Will voters give us another four years of Donald Trump and his evil morality? He calls the media “the enemy of the people” for outing his ongoing lies (over 22,000 since he took office). He cheats on his third wife with a porn star and pays her $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet. Eight of his buddies are convicted and/or charged with criminal activity. He uses FOX News, right-wing media and his rallies to stoke fear and hatred against Blacks, minorities, Democrats and our global allies. Out of his mouth comes a barrage of nasty name-calling and blaming everyone but himself for the crisis our country is in.

Joseph Biden is a never-divorced, devout Catholic family man who has achieved the near impossible. Not only has he unified the fractious Democratic Party behind him, but Republican leaders have jumped ship to endorse him. Biden’s empathy and experience are the antidote this country needs for the Trump dystopia that is destroying our souls.