As a math teacher at Benton High School, I was completely surprised when I learned that the SJSD Board of Education voted to cancel classes during the entire week of Thanksgiving. I had not asked for that time off, and I knew of no movement among teachers to ask the SJSD leadership to give teachers and students that extra time off. It never crossed my mind that so many people in the community would react so negatively to this decision.
The first thing I did when those two extra days fell into my lap was to contact other nearby school districts and offer my services as a substitute on the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. I did this for two reasons. First, an extra $150 or so after taxes would be of great benefit as I began shopping for Christmas presents. Second, I constantly seek to improve my skills as a teacher, and one way to do that is to observe how other schools operate from within. To my disappointment, I learned that the Kansas City Public Schools and other large districts in the KC metro area had also canceled classes for the week.
The state of Missouri requires that the SJSD provide 174 days of instruction or 1,044 hours for students in grades 1-12, and we will accomplish that. The SJSD is constrained by the voters with respect to what kinds of pay and benefits it can provide to attract quality teachers and support staff. Contrary to what some News-Press readers seem to think, teaching is not an easy job, and the amount of time required to do the job well extends far beyond the scheduled workday. Most of our teachers could easily find other careers with better pay, so why do we stay?
A market is defined as a system that brings buyers and sellers together. In a tight labor market, the workers wield greater power than employers. In this case, teachers as a group hold a strong position with respect to working conditions and other factors. If an individual teacher doesn’t feel appreciated, feels overworked or believes that their efforts are worth more than what they are being paid, the individual teacher can walk away and find employment elsewhere. Unfortunately for the school system, every teacher that leaves the school must be replaced, but when this is not possible, the schools must increase class sizes and teacher workload. This causes more teachers to leave while driving away qualified applicants, and this feedback loop accelerates until the system collapses.
Like a great many teachers, I am satisfied with my career choice for several reasons, but primarily because we know that our work makes a difference in a lot of people’s lives. We don’t chase accolades and we realize that it may take years or decades for students to understand the value of their education. I freely admit that I like having weekends, holidays and summers to do as I please, and I like the camaraderie and teamwork my colleagues and I share. I am willing to trade the higher pay I could be earning in another career for the benefits of the teaching profession. However, I would offer this note to those who criticize the SJSD and its teachers: In a market economy, you get what you pay for.
