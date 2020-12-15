While we’ve rightfully praised our health care workers during the pandemic, we’ve sometimes taken for granted another segment of front-line workers: teachers.

They, too, are risking the health of themselves and their families to accomplish a task we as a society haven’t always valued enough: educating our children. This year, they’ve done it amid routine hand washing, increased cleaning, temperature checks, masks and trying to social distance children, which is likely akin to herding cats.

We need to show appreciation for our teachers because it is right but also for a practical matter: We need to keep them.

Studies show students don’t learn as well through distance learning as they do through in-person classes.

But keeping schools open requires keeping teachers, and that hasn’t been easy during the pandemic.