The large hulking figure in a do-rag with two trash bags full of aluminum cans fastened to his belt moved toward me quickly in the News-Press parking lot Monday morning.

It was a familiar sight. It was Bag-Head Jheri, the Messanie Street philosopher, coming to share his thoughts on matters.

“Hey Weston, can I bend yo’ ear fo’ a minute, brother?” Bag asked by way of greeting.

“What’s stopped you before?” I shot back in playful jest.

“Aw so it’s gonna be like that hometown?” Bag answered.

“Just joking man. What’s up? People been asking where you’ve been,” I asked.

“Laying low, brother, ‘til some of this craziness eases up,” Bag said.

“What’s different now, Bag?” I asked.

“Dis town going crazy, gunshots all the time like we in a Third World country and people driving like there are no rules,” Bag said.

“Yeah, I know,” I said.

“And they talking about taking out stoplights? I know some people ignore them, but I think they still help. Too bad I’m not driving, I’d have serious road rage,” Bag said.

“Glad you’re not driving,” I said.

“What’s this stuff ’bout new high schools too? Gotta get kids coming to school first before we build new schools. Still high absentee rates in our schools,” Bag said.

“I know, that’s a problem,” I said.

“And why we comparing ourself to school in places that have a higher tax base? It’s like a poor man trying to buy a Cadillac. He may get the down payment, but can he keep up the payments? Bag said metaphorically.

“We used to compare ourselves to schools in places like Savannah and Maryville,’’ I said.

“Now someone goes and sees all these high-tech high schools and say we need that. We may need it, but who’s gonna pay for it? Seniors like me or people making minimum wage?’ Bag said.

“That’s true, Bag,” I agreed.

“Besides, what’s this mess about low unemployment rates and more jobs? Yes, there’s more fast-food and minimum-wage jobs,” Bag said.

“But people are working and places are looking for help, too,” I said.

“Yeah those minimum-wage jobs, a person has to work three of these minimum-wage jobs just to make a decent living,” Bag asked.

“I know what you’re sayin’, Bag,” I answered.

“You got mommy and daddy working three jobs, who’s there to make sure the kids go to school? It’s all connected, you see?,” Bag answered.

“I know, it’s a conundrum,” I said.

“Whatever that means, if it means a hot mess, dat’s right,” Bag said.

“What can be done about it? Most good-paying jobs are gone overseas,” I said.

“Start a war and kill some of our young people off. That seem to be a strategy for some and always has been,” Bag said.

“C’mon, Bag, that’s not fair,” I said.

“Then what is fair, brutha man? Surely not rich getting richer and poor kids getting sent off to war?” Bag said.

“Well it’s a new decade and there’s room for more hope,” I said.

“All we have is hope, but nothing’s changed yet,” Bag said.

With that, he walked away, off on his daily rounds.