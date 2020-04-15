Some of this self-isolation social-distancing stuff we are going through from the COVID-19 pandemic sort of reminds me of years past.

Families like ours cooked more at home than we ate out. We found ways to entertain ourselves by telling stories on the porch with family members, partly because we could only get two good channels in clear on our Motorola black-and-white TVs. Today we have 1,000 channels, smartphones, the internet and still call ourselves bored.

We used to read more. We played outside. We enjoyed family. We ate better.

Could it be this virus is bringing us back to what’s important and what we’ve taken for granted?

On Sundays years ago, Blue Laws closed stores and other places for religious reasons. We could not shop or buy alcohol and the streets were bare as a result.

But we had fine Sunday dinners and family. Now it seems some of us need mental-health professionals to tell us how to coexist with family during this time.

It may help to think about the people who have no family around, the homeless, the shut-ins and those in nursing homes. They envy your problem.

I was fortunate to be raised in a house with four generations. My mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and uncle all lived under the same roof. Wisdom and good cooking were plentiful. Every meal was home-cooked.

I didn’t eat in a restaurant until I was 16 years old and with my date to the prom. The food was good but not as good as what I ate at home: fried chicken cooked in a black cast-iron skillet, fruit pies with thick, flaky crust baked with lard, mashed potatoes, collard greens and corn on the cob from our garden.

Yes this pandemic has its drawbacks and hardships, and they are plenty.

It won’t make America great again, but in some ways it helps us regain some of what we lost in the value of family and solace.

We have the time now to relax, read, take a walk and take care of ourselves where before we had no time for any of this. Use this time to recharge and mend what ails you.

And do we really want to go back to the old normal? The normal we left wasn’t normal with all the hate, anger, intolerance and partisanship over people. My hope is we come out of this with a new normal, one with emphasis on family, values, compassion and common sense.

Out of adversity comes strength and wisdom. We make a better world for ourselves.