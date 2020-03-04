One of my favorite go-to sites on Facebook is ‘’St. Joe Missouri Places and Things We Remember.”

It’s a St. Joseph nostalgia site with old businesses, people and events from the past in our city told through photos and contributor memories.

What drew me to the site last week was a post about my first-grade teacher, Lucille Scott, retiring after 47 years in education in St. Joseph.

It brought back memories of my old grade school, Horace Mann, which replaced the black Bartlett High School at 18th and Angelique streets.

For most of the years I attended Horace Mann, it was still predominately a black school with a few white students. School busing changed all that in 1967, with more white kids being bused into the school and some of my black classmates being bused to predominately white schools.

I remember the teachers at Horace Mann told all us black students to watch how we conducted ourselves when the white students came. They anticipated trouble that never came. Many of the kids were our neighbors before busing anyway. We made friendships that last to this day.

The Lucille Scott post brought back memories of a great time.

Another post that caught my attention was one about the year 1954, when I was born, about what things cost then and the popular songs and TV shows of that year.

In 1954, the average household income was a little less than $4,000. A gallon of gas cost 21 cents. A loaf of bread was 17 cents.

Some of the top songs in 1954 were “Wanted” by Perry Como, “Secret Love” by Doris Day and “Three Coins in the Fountain” by the Four Aces.

“I Love Lucy,” “The Jackie Gleason Show” and “Dragnet” were the top three TV shows that year. You have to catch those now on nostalgic channels.

Some posts on the site have you thinking about things long past, like when cars had vent windows and when there were old grocery stores like Mendell’s Thrift Tee and old restaurants like the Sizzler steakhouse.

One favorite post was about the once-a-year TV Hollywood classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Ten Commandments.” This was way before VCRs and DVDs when you had to catch the movies and shows when the stations decided to play them. You had to wait until Easter to watch “The Ten Commandments.” Seems like “The Wizard of Oz” came on during the late summer months.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s A Wonderful Life” always played during the holiday season. If you wanted to watch “The Ed Sullivan Show,” you had to wait until Sunday night.

“Gunsmoke” came on Saturday nights right before “Big 2 Wrestling.” Now it’s on Saturday afternoons and noon weekdays on MeTV.

This site has me wondering what my grandchildren’s nostalgia will be. TV has too many choices now for there to be a collective favorite.

The music? There’s no Top 40 any more. And hits today seem ephemeral, only lasting a season. Whenever you go to a restaurant or another public place today, the Muzak is usually ‘60s classics by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones or the Temptations. Will the Muzak my grandkids listen to years from now be Snoop Dogg and Biggie Smalls?