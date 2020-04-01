My uncle Phil King, a jazz pianist, first got me interested in jazz. But it was Mike Niewald, a Musicland record store clerk, who kept me up to date on the latest jazz during my teen years.

In later years we served on the InterServ board together while still maintaining our longtime friendship.

But Mike served on many other boards throughout the city. It was his nature to help others and lend a hand where needed. The city lost one of its saints last week when Mike died of a heart attack. He was 65 years old when he passed.

Mike knew many people and was liked by many. He always had a funny story to tell.

The last time I saw Mike was when my mother and I were eating lunch at Arby’s last summer. Mike worked at the East Hills Shopping Center at Musicland when my mom worked there at Katz Drug store. They talked like old war buddies that day, recalling all the stores and the people who worked there at the mall in the ’60s and ’70s.

That was the time period when I met Mike, who was then a tall, lanky, dark-curly-haired kid who loved jazz and jazz fusion.

Quite a few of the jazz artists I love today like Weather Report, Stanley Clarke and Chick Corea and Return to Forever are because Mike introduced me to them. He kept me hip and up to date with the music.

Whenever a new jazz album would come in — yes album — Mike would always greet me with headphones and a copy of the record so I could listen to it. For a young kid he amazingly knew a lot about all these jazz artists.

Mike moved out east several years ago, but he came back and began helping people. That was his calling. He truly cared about people, the poor and disenfranchised. He was he perfect volunteer for a town with so much need. He served with his heart and a warm sense of humor that made others feel good and welcome.

He was a pretty good basketball player, too. On Sundays evenings a few years ago at InterServ, Mike, Dave Howery, Dennis Snethen and myself would play pickup basketball games against the South Side firemen in the gym.

Mike had a deadly shot and was a forceful rebounder. For as gentle and compassionate as he was off the court, he was as rough and competitive on it.

The city suffered a great loss when Mike died last week. The less fortunate lost a champion. I lost a good friend.

I imagine Mike is up in heaven somewhere listening to Weather Report, Return to Forever and other fusion groups on a celestial turntable.

Thanks for being my friend, Mike. God bless you.