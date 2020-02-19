Somewhere hidden in the clutter of books, newspapers, electronic gear and keepsakes on my desk is a paper map. It's from the days before GPS when I covered stories in the region.

More often than not, when out in rural areas I would ask farmers for directions to places not found on any map. The directions they gave were very descriptive and colorful like: “Go down the blacktop and turn east onto the gravel road by the old saw mill and his house sets cattywampus in the middle of a bean field.”

Dad and some of my uncles never used GPS or computers for anything. They relied on knowledge passed down by their elders on certain things like how to tear down an engine or fix a transmission. They didn't trust technology and used word of mouth or maps if they didn't know how to get someplace.

In a recent USA Today article on GPS developments, Stephanie Kivett Ohnegian, a New Jersey native, is quoted as saying “ There are places where the GPS signal doesn't work or the routing is ridiculous.”

I found this to be so true when I was in south Missouri a few years ago and got lost.

I punched an address in on my GPS for the fastest route and wound up in backwoods “Deliverance” or “Winter's Bone” hillbilly country. Maybe that's why they called it the fastest route -- because you'd be in a hurry to get out of there.

Apple and Google are addressing issues like this with some of their new GPS features.

Apple recently unveiled a new “look around” feature similar to Google's Street view and a redesigned Apple Maps feature. Apple Maps is touted as being faster, more accurate and giving a more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, parks, airports and so on.

As part of its 15th birthday, Google is rolling out a refreshed Google Maps for iOS and android devices. One of the new features is the ability for some transit riders to determine whether their bus or train is likely to be on the warmer or colder side.

Google also is working on a way for people who don't have physical addresses to have a digital one by using latitude and longitude coordinates rather than a street address.

Few folks would dismiss the fact that for all the imperfections of GPS it can be a godsend when you're lost, even if it was GPS that got you lost in the first place.

That's why paper maps may not be replaced so soon. Paper maps are always going to be as accurate or more accurate than GPS. Eons before GPS, paper maps guided early explorers around the globe -- even if they wound up in what would become North America and thought they were in India.

I think the best navigation might be using a physical map along with GPS. That way one can back up the other if need be.

Somehow my dad and uncles never got lost even on the most isolated roads. They either had an innate sense of direction, relied on elder wisdom or used a paper map. And they never asked for directions.