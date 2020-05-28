As if anxiously awaiting the end of a movie, we all wonder how this pandemic will end. We can’t fast forward to the ending. There’s no reliable prediction.

Yet since the quarantine began, astrologers, spiritual guides, tarot card readers and psychics have seen a high demand for their services, according to Salon.com.

An economic impact report published by Yelp, an aggregator site, found that its “supernatural readings” business category was up by 140% as more Americans turned to tarot card readers and psychics.

According to Google search trends, queries for “psychic” jumped to a one-year high during the week of March 8, just when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing some guidance on COVID-19.

English philosopher Thomas Hobbes once wrote that the best prophet is the best guesser. No one can predict the future of this pandemic or otherwise.

That’s a truth many of us have never been able to accept. People facing immediate danger want to hear an authoritative voice they can draw assurance from. They want to be told what will occur, how they should prepare and that all will be well. We are not well designed, or so it seems, to live in uncertainty. We even prefer to be wrong than to believe nothing at all.

The history of humanity is the history of impatience. Not only do we want knowledge of the future but we want it instantly like from a fast-food window.

Most invention and progress comes from this impatience. Microwaves, convenience stores and other modern conveniences are bred out of this impatience.

This impatience caused some of us to even risk our lives by going to crowded beaches over the holiday weekend, even with the warnings of scientific experts.

Yes we are impatient for things to get back to normal or the way they were before but grow weary of hearing there will be a “new normal” and things will never be the way they were before.

That’s the worst ending we fear for this movie. It’s as if the hero dies at the end.

Interestingly, chaotic historical moments appear to be correlated with a rise in popularity of spiritualist beliefs. Spiritualism first emerged in the U.S. During the Civil War. Later, in the late 1880s and throughout the Spanish Flu epidemic, spiritualism saw a resurgence. according to an article in The Guardian.

Sales of Ouija boards soared in he early 20th century right after World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic.

A New York Times article in the 1920s even compared the popularity of the Ouija board to that of bubblegum.

Our best scientists and doctors can’t foretell how this current pandemic will play out. Like everything else, it’s in God’s hands and on his timetable.