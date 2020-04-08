You learn something new every day.

This Saturday, April 11, is deemed National Eight-Track Tape Day.

The origins of this observance are unknown, but the intent of the day is in remembrance of an era when we listened to great music of the 1960s and 1970s on eight-track tape.

Popular from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, eight-track tapes, also called Stereo 8, were the product of magnetic-tape sound-recording technology.

The technology was created by Bill Lear of Lear Jet Corporation along with Ampex, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Motorola and RCA Victor Records in 1965.

It was also in September 1965 that Ford Motor Co. introduced factory- and dealer-installed eight-track tape players as an option on three 1966 Ford vehicles — the Mustang, Thunderbird and Lincoln.

Into the 1980s, eight-track players were available in many car and truck models.

They eventually were phased out of most retail stores by 1982. Today they can be found at garage sales and bargain used outlets.

It’s suggested we observe this Saturday by listening to great music of the ’60s and ’70s that were once on eight-tracks.

If you still own a few, some are highly collectible items.

I had uncles who had turntables in their cars. When eight-tracks came out they were ecstatic. No more scratches and skips when driving over bumps and more convenient.

Eight-tracks had their downfalls, too, as anyone who owned one can attest. To listen to a song over again, you had to wait until it completed the full track. Also, when they got older you had to put a folded piece of matchbook in the player so the tape would play.

It’s true we did listen to some great music on eight-track like the Temptations, the Stones, War and Elton John. I have CDs of some of that music now.

When cassette tapes came out, I thought because they were smaller they were inferior to eight-tracks. I remember first cassette I bought was Jimi Hendrix’s “Band of Gypsies.” Can’t remember first eight-track I bought or CD, for that matter.

I just know my friends and I all had eight-tracks in our cars and we enjoyed riding around listening to the music when we weren’t listening to KKJO AM radio. I even brought a home stereo unit with an eight-track and turntable in a crushed-velvet-front wood cabinet. Top of the line, I thought. So Saturday I’ll pay homage to the eight-track and relive some of my music from then on my CDs.

I’m sure I have some of my dad’s old eight-tracks somewhere in the house, Ray Charles and Al Green stuff, but have no way to play them. Perhaps it’s best left to memory.