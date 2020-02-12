So here we are in the midst of another Black History Month. For the next month we can expect to see TV specials and movies featuring living black celebrities and black historical figures. Churches will have special celebrations and observances of the month.

Progress has been made because up until the 1970s, it used to be only a Black History Week.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History sponsored the first national Negro History Week to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

The NAACP was even founded on Feb. 12, 1909, the 100th birthday of Abraham Lincoln.

President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976. Ford called upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Since 1976, every American president has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme for each year.

The Black History Month theme for 2020 is “African Americans and the Vote.” It’s in recognition of the 19th Amendment granting women’s suffrage in 1920 and the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote in 1870.

Black History Month is only 28 — or in the case of this year, 29 — days long. It doesn’t have to end there.

We have a wonderful Black Archives Museum here in St. Joseph that tells the stories of local black entertainers, sports figures, inventors and other distinguished blacks from the area.

The Black Archives also selects two community members each year for its Wall of Fame. There are tours and other events, but even at that some people are unaware of its existence.

Case in point: A few years back an older member of the black community approached me lamenting the fact that we didn’t have a black museum or archives in town. And this person had been here most of his life.

I had another person, a white man, tell me if they taught black history in schools it would take almost a whole day to add that chapter.

Some people say we don’t need a Black History Month because its separatist and racist.

Ignorance like this is exactly why we need a the Black Archives and a Black History Month.

It’s not just black history, it’s our history that had never before been documented or observed. It’s part of who we all are.

We can go beyond a month in observing black history. Make it part of your yearly routine.

If you have an elderly person in your family, he or she is a wealth of knowledge seldom used. Here you can get firsthand accounts of history given to you personally. Talk to grandma and grandpa about your family history and history in general. They aren’t just old people who haven’t lived.

I saw a meme the other day that read “Talk to your Elders because Google doesn’t have all the answers.”

Visiting our elders should be a yearlong history observance.