You wouldn’t know it by the sounds of the nightly fireworks in many neighborhoods for the past month, but the Fourth of July is actually this coming Saturday.

It’s sort of insult to injury that the Fourth falls on a Saturday during this pandemic. Saturday is the perfect day for the celebration. Just listen to the old Chicago song “Saturday in the Park, I think it was the Fourth of July.”

The song goes on with “people dancing, people laughing, a man selling ice cream, singing Italian songs.”

That seems so heavenly now to be able to do that in a time of social distancing. Too many years we took such things for granted.

Public firework displays, baseball games, picnics in the parks — all nostalgia now. Today we’ll celebrate in personal vacuums shooting fireworks for a crowd of less than 10 people.

But we will find a way to enjoy the day. We always find a way.

Even today, July 2, is cause for celebration and we don’t need fireworks, just suitable quiet reflection.

On July 2, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress.

We should reflect on that in light of what’s happening today. We need to be reminded of who we are as Americans, not just with fireworks and picnics, but with concern for our fellow human beings. Civil rights cover everyone Black white, brown, red, gay or straight.

Independence Day celebrates freedom, but not if we all aren’t free.

On July 2 in 1961, author Ernest Hemingway shot himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.

With Hemingway’s death we lost a great literary figure, one who was in our midst for a short while. He worked for The Kansas City Star.

On this day we can remember his passing and his brilliant succinct writing style.

In 1997 on this day, we lost Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart, who died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 89.

Stewart was that calm, warm voice we loved because its sound somehow reassured us, just as Morgan Freeman’s voice does today.

July 2 and June 24 also are recognized as World UFO Day.

June 24, recognizes the first widely reported UFO sighting on the same day in 1947 by aviator Kenneth Arnold. On July 2, the date commemorates when the U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a press release, announcing they’d recovered a “flying disc” from a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico, that took place in that same year.

There’s plenty to recognize and honor today and Saturday, even during a pandemic. We don’t always need crowds and fireworks to do so.

We don’t have to make us great again; we are a great country with great people. We just have to recognize that fact and respect each other more.