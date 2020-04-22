Many people think it would be great to work from home. I beg to differ. I have too many distractions at home: video games, beer, movies and my dog. At my office I’m more focused without those distractions and all my files are there.

Running to the News-Press offices Monday to pick up some files, I ran into Bag-Head Jheri, the Messanie Street Philosopher. He was walking through the city parking lot at Ninth and Felix streets looking in the trash for aluminum cans.

“Bag, why ain’t you staying at home and following the pandemic shelter-in-place restrictions?” I asked.

“Ain’t no pandemic gonna stop the hustle. It’s essential that I hustle,” Bag answered curtly.

“You trying to tell me that collecting cans is an essential job?” I asked.

“It shore ‘nuff is essential to me. I gotta eat, and eating is essential,” Bag answered.

“Are you practicing social distancing?” I asked.

“Shoot, been doing that for years. No one gets close to me anyways for fear or something,” Bag shot back.

“I’m not afraid to get close to you, Bag,” I responded.

“Well, maybe you’re dumber than you think,” Bag said snottily.

“What are your thoughts on this pandemic?” I asked, changing the subject.

“We always running from some germ or virus, Ebola, hantavirus now this ‘ronavirus. We sanitize the crap out of everything, overcook food for fear of food poisoning and wonder why our immune systems are so weak to begin with,” Bag said. “We need some germs for our immune system to work on to get stronger.”

“That may be true, but we still gotta be safe,” I said.

“Wassup with those fools protesting the restrictions then? Protesting a virus. Go head, go back to work or whatever early but don’t blame nobody if your behind catch the ‘ronavirus and die,” Bag said sharply.

“Guess they’re more worried about the economy than people,” I said, shaking my head.

“Who gonna spend yo’ money when you dead?” Bag said. “It’s like gas is cheap now but you can’t go nowhere.”

“You seem to have a lot of answers, what’s your advice?” I asked.

“Stay safe, listen to the experts and not Facebook or our president — that’ll get you killed,” Bag said.”

“What if some people have to work?” I asked.

“That’s when you gotta do that hustle like you see me doing. Gotta feed yourself and your family any way you can. People done forgot how to hustle,” Bag said.

“Uh, yeah,” I said for lack of an answer.

With that, I watched Bag walk away.