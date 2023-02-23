This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Paul Helmer

Any city with history and architecture like St. Joseph needs to be protected. Architecture can be seen as an artform that should be treasured just like that of art in galleries, fine restaurants and wealthy patrons’ homes. Good architecture is timeless. It does not come into style and fade out of style.

Buildings on the National or Local Register of Historic Places come about due to the sense of place that they in-vigor us with. What makes this place unique? Who came before us? What did they contribute to our city? St. Joseph has a wealth of people who represent pioneers, Europeans, Black and Hispanic. All is a part of who we are.

Paul Helmer grew up in St. Joseph, was involved in historic preservation and helped save the courthouse, warehouse row and Immaculate Conception Church.

