Any city with history and architecture like St. Joseph needs to be protected. Architecture can be seen as an artform that should be treasured just like that of art in galleries, fine restaurants and wealthy patrons’ homes. Good architecture is timeless. It does not come into style and fade out of style.
Buildings on the National or Local Register of Historic Places come about due to the sense of place that they in-vigor us with. What makes this place unique? Who came before us? What did they contribute to our city? St. Joseph has a wealth of people who represent pioneers, Europeans, Black and Hispanic. All is a part of who we are.
Regarding the above we have a contrary behavior in city and county government. When someone buys a historic property, instead of fostering their needs, city government often antagonizes with fines and threats. Developers give up on St. Joseph for investments. Our city has been seen by many as a place to buy property, let it run down and take tax write-offs. Buchanan County commissioners are often complicit in letting parasitic owners get away with their crime.
This was the case with Frank Sommer’s (the Cracker Home). A supposed investor bought the home, instead of a renovation, he sat on the home until the inner structure to collapsed.
City government made no move to save the property, which was salvageable, instead they demolished the home even though three-fourths of the building was standing.
When I was manager of the Building Reuse Program, we patched roofs. Also, we put chain link fences around properties to keep pillagers away. The city also purchased buildings for resale. Eminent domain and 355 grants took properties from parasitic owners. St. Joseph will hopefully learn from neighboring cities.
Instead of ignoring others, farsightedness will make us a progressive community that cares about its past, puts things together such as redevelopment proposals by the Krug Family Trust to revive the Krug Park bowl. We will bring the city marketplace back Downtown for Saturday shopping. We will bring federal license and other bureaus back into the nearly empty federal building Downtown.
Downtown is the heart of any community. If the heart is sick the body is ill and will die. Unfortunately, a dying community is rearing its ugly head in St. Joseph.
Let’s think before we go on with negative ways of doing things. Without any of the above ways of seeing, we will continue to decay, loose our destiny as a wonderful place to live and a great place to visit.
Let’s realize that if St. Joseph is to grow its shrinking population, we must change. Any further population drop will change St. Joseph into a city that receives less and less government funding. We will be designated a second-class city. Again, this will cut federal funded projects.
Are we going to effect change for the good or are we going to let things spiral downward? Will progressive people run for the mayoral office, City Council and county commission? Only you can answer this question. I end by quoting Robert Keats, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever, its beauty increases, it will never pass away.” Does St. Joseph treasure who it is, its architecture and its future? If we do not care and continue the status quo way of doing things we will pass to the next generation a city wrought with neglect, deterioration and mediocrity.
Paul Helmergrew up in St. Joseph, was involved in historic preservation and helped save the courthouse, warehouse row and Immaculate Conception Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.