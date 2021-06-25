What is a theory, and what is the difference between a theory and a law? A law is a phenomenon in nature that occurs everywhere in the universe, all of the time, without exception. A ball that is thrown into the air always falls back to the earth, without exception. This is the law of gravity.
A theory is different from a law. A theory is a phenomenon that occurs in nature or perhaps some other context, but has not been proven to be universally true. Nevertheless, an idea must be backed up by a large body of evidence to be considered a theory. For example, the theory of evolution suggests that all living organisms on Earth have a common ancestor. We cannot prove the theory of evolution to be absolutely true, but a large body of evidence supports this theory to the extent that most people believe it to be true.
In the June 19th edition of the St. Joseph News Press, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer suggested that members of the Missouri General Assembly as well as most parents oppose the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools. Critical race theory is not an immutable scientific law, but it is a set of powerful ideas that is supported by a large body of evidence. It is absolutely true that centuries ago, Black people were brought to America against their will for the economic benefit of slaveowners.
It is a fact that after slavery was abolished, numerous state and local statutes known as “Jim Crow” laws, legalized segregation and denied Black people many of their constitutional rights. While the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended racial segregation in schools and other public places, it is a fact that other laws and regulations remained on the books for the purpose of denying nonwhites economic opportunities or to keep whites and non-whites separate. For example, single-family zoning laws perpetuate racial segregation by regulating the number of people allowed to live in a residential unit, or establish limits on the number of residential units per acre. These single-family zoning laws result in certain neighborhoods remaining prohibitively expensive to nonwhite families.
This is critical race theory: a set of ideas, backed by evidence, demonstrating how racism has been woven into the fabric of American life throughout the history of this country. I can testify to my own benevolent intentions toward Black people. However, I routinely take notice of the many white privileges I take for granted. For example, some readers may know me as a local running fanatic. Every time I go for a long run, maybe right past your front door at 3 in the morning (you read that correctly), I can’t help but think, “Man, there is no way in heck a Black guy could be out doing this without getting some nasty looks.”
Critical race theory in the classroom does nothing more than ask the hard questions regarding how our long history of racial discrimination affects each of us today. I believe that critical race theory is a logical, facts-based framework that requires each of us to ask the hard questions regarding how well we in the United States are living up to the ideals set forth by our founders in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
History teachers should not tell our students that white people directly benefit from racism, but our social studies teachers should teach our students about the countless legal structures that have perpetuated discrimination and white privilege across the decades and up to the present day. This is critical race theory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.