 Peter Roff

At the time it was handed down, the nation’s editorial pages generally condemned the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Taking the responsibility for setting abortion policy out of the hands of lawyers, special interest groups and judges and returning it to voters and state legislators was deemed undemocratic.

Ironically, what was undemocratic was what has been in place since Roe v. Wade, with the judicial branch allowed to substitute its judgment on an essentially political matter better left to legislators. Overturning Roe allows for a meaningful debate once again among the people regarding what the appropriate limits on abortion — if any — should be.

