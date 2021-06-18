Gerrymander: To divide (a voting area) so as to give one political party a majority in as many districts as possible or weaken the voting strength of an ethnic or racial group, urban population, etc.
States will draw up new congressional and legislative districts this year; lawmakers must take care to create sensible, compact districts that are fair to voters.
The U.S. Census Bureau has said it will deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30. Pandemic-related issues delayed the original plan to deliver the redistricting data to the states at once by March 31.
Gov. Mike Parson has said the only extraordinary session he plans to call this year will take up congressional redistricting, required because of the delayed census data. The U.S. Constitution requires that census data collected every 10 years be used to reapportion legislative districts for the U.S. House of Representatives on the basis of population.
The impulse of politicians — of either party — is to manipulate the boundaries to create safe districts for their lawmakers and to consolidate their political power. We urge lawmakers to resist that impulse because such reapportionment is damaging to voters and to democracy.
Instead, we urge lawmakers to create districts of equal population that are compact, contiguous and racially fair — in keeping with the law and good practice — and to resist the urge to seek partisan advantage.
