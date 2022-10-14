Dear Missouri voters,
We are former Missouri Republican officeholders. One was a Member of Congress, the other a state senator, city council member and school board member. Together we have over 60 years serving the people of Missouri.
We have closely followed this year’s Senate race in Missouri and believe it’s important for us to publicly speak out. That’s because the votes your next U.S. senator casts will be consequential. Our country is divided not only politically, but also over what is fact or fiction; what is truth and what is misinformation. A great country cannot long exist if these divisions are ingrained in common acceptance.
To confront this challenge, we must restore civility in our national dialogue and speech. We must treat each other with respect. We must recognize that in a nation of 330 million people no one will always get their way.
We believe Trudy Busch Valentine is the only candidate who will put our country over political party considerations in order to find common ground. From watching television, reading newspapers or surfing the internet, voters are often left with the impression the public’s political views are far apart. We believe there is sufficient evidence that Missourians are exceptions to that view.
Abortion and gun safety are seen as two of the hottest issues facing voters this year. But a recent independent Saint Louis University/YouGov poll shows that there is broad support on both of these issues according to Missouri voters.
For example, in answer to the question should Missouri require a background check for all firearm sales, Missourians by a 76-16 margin agreed. On abortion, Missouri voters support legal abortions in cases of rape (75-14), in cases of incest (79-11), and when the woman’s life is endangered by the pregnancy (87-6). These survey results point out the difference between Trudy and her opponent, Eric Schmitt. Her position on these matters is consistent with the views of Missouri voters. Schmitt’s are just the opposite.
While these issues are important, the overarching challenge to our nation is whether or not we will continue to live in a democracy. Regardless of where we live or what party we have supported in the past, we must have free and fair elections and our leaders must uphold the Constitution, the rule of law and the freedoms and responsibilities we share.
That’s why young children in Missouri have the most riding on your decision as to who should represent them in the U.S. Senate. Your decision will affect them for their entire lifetime. They rely on us grown-ups to love them, to teach them and give them guidance. We also have a responsibility — like our parents provided us — to protect and strengthen our democracy, to assure that every generation, from innocent toddlers to doting grandparents, will have a U.S. senator who will protect them, maintain our liberty and freedoms and secure this nation.
Sincerely,
Tom Coleman
Former member of
Congress (MO-6th District)
Bob Johnson
Former state senator, Lee’s Summit City Council-member and Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board member
