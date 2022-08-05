This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Opposition to illegal gambling machines is growing across Missouri as law enforcement agencies continue their crackdown at gas stations, convenience stores and other neighborhood locations.

Phillips 66 is the latest to step up, saying it opposes the presence of illegal gambling at convenience stores and gas stations in Missouri where its brand is being sold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted multiple raids across Springfield last year, removing more than 50 such illegal gambling machines from gas stations, convenience stores and a shopping center. Seven more machines were removed in March from a gas station in Neosho.

Mike Moeller is president of Missouri Home Dock Cities Association.

