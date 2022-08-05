Opposition to illegal gambling machines is growing across Missouri as law enforcement agencies continue their crackdown at gas stations, convenience stores and other neighborhood locations.
Phillips 66 is the latest to step up, saying it opposes the presence of illegal gambling at convenience stores and gas stations in Missouri where its brand is being sold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted multiple raids across Springfield last year, removing more than 50 such illegal gambling machines from gas stations, convenience stores and a shopping center. Seven more machines were removed in March from a gas station in Neosho.
So far in 2022, charges related to these devices have been filed in Adair, Barry, Christian, Lincoln, Scott and Schuyler counties. It is imperative that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and all county prosecutors support this crackdown and bring the makers and distributors of these illegal machines to justice by actively enforcing the state’s gaming laws that voters have put into place.
Missouri voters have said multiple times since 1992 that gambling can only take place in the state’s licensed casinos, where gaming is regulated and the taxes generated support education and veterans. If outside companies want to change the gaming landscape, they must ask voters to change the rules, something they have not done.
Instead, these companies have spent years lobbying the Missouri General Assembly and contributing tens of thousands of dollars to legislators to pass state legislation to permit their illegal gambling machines to operate outside of casinos without a vote of the people. Citizens can be proud that lawmakers have repeatedly rejected these attempts.
Last year, a Platte County judge ordered these machines to be removed and destroyed. The Missouri Gaming Commission has also ruled these machines are gambling devices. Anyone wishing to report a suspected illegal gambling machine can anonymously call the Gaming Commission’s new tip line at 573-526-4080.
Meanwhile, more than 20,000 of these illegal gambling machines are currently operating in gas stations, truck stops, convenience stores, bars and restaurants statewide while some police, sheriffs and prosecutors turn a deaf ear. Their willingness to look the other way is hurting our state.
Recently, two Arkansas companies began distributing these machines to gas stations in the southern portion of Missouri, adding to the problem in our local neighborhoods. They promise to generate profits for these local businesses, yet most of the money goes back to illegal gambling machine owners.
Unless police, sheriffs and prosecutors act, these illegal gambling machines will flood neighborhoods across Missouri, offering easy access for underage youth to gamble. The integrity of our neighborhoods is at stake.
Mike Moelleris president of Missouri Home Dock Cities Association.
