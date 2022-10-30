You’ve probably seen ads in favor of Constitutional Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for recreation. These ads argue Amendment 3 will make law enforcement’s job easier. As a prosecutor, I can tell you that is not true.
Consider what has happened in just two states that have legalized marijuana. In California, the Los Angeles Times recently published a series of articles headlined “The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths.” In Colorado, the DEA has reported a huge increase in drug cartel activity, including Chinese cartels funding grow houses with trafficked workers.
Legalizing marijuana for recreation does not just mean more drugs, it means more drug-related violence and crime. In California, that’s meant murders, robberies and extortion. And in Colorado, marijuana is now involved in one of four traffic fatalities. But when a person kills someone driving while high, Amendment 3 tries to make it impossible for a court to keep that person from continuing to use marijuana.
Missouri courts prohibit drunk drivers from using alcohol every day, but they may not be able to do the same thing with high drivers. Not even California or Colorado do that.
There is also a myth that legalizing marijuana will free up jail space. Again, this is false. Almost no one goes to jail or prison for first-time, nonviolent marijuana use. In Missouri, only 1% (fewer than 300) Missouri prisoners are there on an original sentence for any first-time, nonviolent offense — including not just marijuana possession but other nonviolent crimes like stealing, DWI and offenses related to other drugs like heroin and methamphetamine.
Having failed to convince voters that marijuana legalization makes streets safer, some proponents try to suggest that marijuana has positive health impacts. But the science on marijuana is clear: The non-partisan National Academy of Sciences, after reviewing 10,000 peer-reviewed studies, concluded that marijuana raises “important public health concerns,” including mental health diseases like schizophrenia, other psychoses, social anxiety and depression as well as physical ailments like heart attacks and respiratory diseases.
Marijuana is also a gateway drug. A recent American Medical Association Journal found that “the opioid crisis seems to be worsening where marijuana has been legalized.” Over the two decades I’ve been a prosecutor, almost no one I’ve convicted on heroin, meth or cocaine charges says they started by using those so-called “hard” drugs. Instead, the overwhelming number admit they began by smoking marijuana.
Of course, this does not mean every marijuana user will become addicted to other drugs, but we should expect to see addiction to other drugs increase if we legalize marijuana for recreation.
Finally, Amendment 3 poses a significant threat to children. Marijuana addiction among children ages 12-17 has spiked 25% in states that have legalized weed.
The bottom line is this: Legalizing marijuana for recreation destroys public safety, wrecks people’s health and hurts children. I urge people to vote “No” on Amendment 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.