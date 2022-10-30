This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


You’ve probably seen ads in favor of Constitutional Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana for recreation. These ads argue Amendment 3 will make law enforcement’s job easier. As a prosecutor, I can tell you that is not true.

Consider what has happened in just two states that have legalized marijuana. In California, the Los Angeles Times recently published a series of articles headlined “The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths.” In Colorado, the DEA has reported a huge increase in drug cartel activity, including Chinese cartels funding grow houses with trafficked workers.

Eric Zahnd is the Platte

County prosecuting attorney.

