Camp Geiger recently completed six sessions of Scout camp successfully, proving that with proper precautions and planning, a full program can be conducted safely, even in the middle of a pandemic. By the end of the summer camping season, Camp Geiger successfully camped 1,236 youth, 549 adult leaders and 100 staff members.
This was the second year that Camp Geiger operated its program during the pandemic. A year ago, much less was known about this SARS-CoV-2 virus and there was no vaccine yet. Only 20% of BSA camps opened at all last year. We were one of them. There was still a great deal of fear and apprehension, so attendance was much smaller than typical. And yet, with the program we put in place, there was not a single case of COVID-19 during camp and only one identified in contact tracing after camp.
We felt that the confidence level would be greater this year when people saw the success of last year’s program, and that was the case. Total attendance this summer was 1,885 compared to 1,285 last summer, a 47% increase. Even so, we knew that this summer’s program would be more challenging with higher attendance and the presence of the more contagious Delta variant.
Our mitigation plan was built on this model:
The morning of a Scout’s departure for camp, a self-screening was done at home which included a comprehensive symptom check and temperature check. This was recorded on a form and this screening had to be completed before the Scout ever met up with his other troop members. Any Scouts who had been in close contact with a positive COVID case recently or exhibited any symptoms was barred from attending this year. When a troop arrived at camp, it was escorted to a high ridge near the entrance and a second identical screening was conducted. If all the troop members passed the screening, they were issued permanent wrist bands to wear through the week, showing they had passed screening. The troop was then taken into the main part of camp and were then completely sequestered from any contact with the “outside world” for the week. The screening was repeated in each campsite every morning. The sequestration made it such that we could not have visitors this year for the usually public Wednesday night campfire nor for the Thursday night tapping ceremony. One other major difference this year is that all adult leaders who had any comorbidities were required to have a COVID vaccine. There was some initial “pushback” on this requirement, but it was followed.
All went well until near the end of fourth session when several staff members developed symptoms. Testing ultimately revealed 11 positive tests. Those staff members had to leave camp for off-site isolation. We always knew the staff had the most potential for COVID: Even though extensively screened like the campers, staff members are granted a 24-hour furlough each Saturday afternoon and return the following day. It was a challenge to adequately staff the camp for fifth session but fortunately it was the smallest session. Most of the positives were able to return for sixth session, which was the largest. For the final two sessions of camp, staff members were aggressively tested for COVID at least twice a week thanks to the assistance of the Andrew County Health Department, which provided the testing materials as well as guidance before and during camp.
Six other Scout camps in the U.S. were not able to complete their camping seasons, but by the end of the summer, we had only 11 positive cases of COVID, all among staff, and none among the 1,785 camper attendees. Five were identified after camp through contact tracing. We learned that with the right planning, it is possible to safely conduct a full camp experience for Scouts from eight different states.
