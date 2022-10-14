This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Gosh, I hate debt.

I’ve been in and out of debt from time to time. When I was younger I took out a car loan for a nice set of wheels that I really couldn’t afford.

Tom Purcell’s column is

distributed by Cagle Cartoons

newspaper syndicate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.