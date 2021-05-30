Whether Warren Spahn was on the mound or in World War II trenches, his opponents agreed that no one was tougher.

Spahn’s 363 career wins are the most of any left-hander (he won 75 games after his 40th birthday), and he dominated during the modern post-1920 era, an exceptional achievement since he didn’t win his first game until age 25. He is legitimately among the top 10 pitchers in baseball history, and many of Spahn’s achievements and records will never be matched.

On July 2, 1963, pitching for the Milwaukee Braves, the 42-year-old Spahn faced the San Francisco Giants’ Juan Marichal, 25 years his junior. Sixteen innings later, and after four hours and fifteen minutes, both eventual Hall of Fame pitchers were still toiling away. Giants’ manager Alvin Dark wanted to pinch hit for Marichal in the 13th inning. But an outraged Marichal, who threw 227 pitches that night, refused: “A 42-year-old man is still pitching. I can’t come out!”

During WWII, Spahn showed the same determination and grit that foreshadowed his extraordinary baseball career. At the war’s outbreak, he enlisted in the Army, and received combat engineering training. Two years later, Spahn arrived in France as part of the 1159th Engineer Combat Group’s 276th Battalion, where he was assigned to repair Nazi-demolished roads and bridges.

Spahn fought in and was injured during the Battle of the Bulge and at the Ludendorff Bridge. Defending the bridge, vital to the allies, Spahn was struck in the foot by incoming shrapnel that surgeons later removed. Spahn remembered that when the day’s fighting ended, he went to sleep with his feet frozen, and woke up with them still frozen.

Spahn deflected praise for his bravery, later saying he served with “a tough bunch of guys. We had people that were let out of prison to go into the service … they were tough and rough and I had to fit that mold.” Knowing that Nazi soldiers often disguised themselves in U.S. Army uniforms, Spahn’s unit developed a plan to weed out imposters. If a suspected Nazi couldn’t name the Brooklyn Dodgers shortstop, Eddie Stanky, the fraud’s fate was sealed.

The most decorated baseball player in WWII, Spahn earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and a presidential citation.

Spahn’s war heroism cost him three full seasons. But, career-wise, Spahn viewed his war experiences positively. “After what I went through overseas, I never thought of anything I was told to do in baseball as hard work,” Spahn said. “You get over feeling like that when you spend days on end sleeping in frozen tank tracks in enemy-threatened territory. The Army taught me what’s important and what isn’t.”

True heroes, Spahn added, never returned.

In 1973, the Hall of Fame inducted Spahn, who joked that his career lasted so long that he was the only man in baseball history to play both before and after Casey Stengel was deemed a genius. In 2003 Spahn, by then wealthy from his 2,000-acre Oklahoma cattle ranch and oil leasing, died in Broken Arrow from multiple medical complications.

Numerous posthumous awards followed, including statues of Spahn in Oklahoma City and Guthrie, Oklahoma that celebrate the war hero and his intimidating high-kick motion.