Reliving the awful details of George Floyd's slow suffocation is brutal and emotionally draining. As always in matters touching on race, the thrum of ethnic hostilities is the background noise. Some have been eager, since the trial began, to cite George Floyd's drug use or heart trouble as the true cause of death (arguments the prosecution effectively debunked). Others have argued that if Floyd had simply agreed to enter the squad car, he would be alive today — as if that exonerates the officers.

But it seems that the shadow of Derek Chauvin is obscuring our ability to make distinctions and respond rationally to other, similar cases.

Similar is the operative word. In the space of a few days, we've seen a police officer shoot and kill Daunte Wright in Minnesota and learned of a December case in which two police officers pointed guns at and pepper-sprayed Army Lt. Caron Nazario. They may be similar on the surface, but they are quite different in the details.

When I first heard of the Wright case, it was described as a "traffic stop" for expired tags, so I was stunned to see a video of the police attempting to handcuff Wright. Were the police harassing the young man because, as another account put it, he had "air freshener" tags hanging from his rear-view mirror?

Well, Minnesota law does forbid hanging items from car mirrors. But in this case, it doesn't seem that the police needed a pretext. The tags were expired. After checking on the vehicle through their database, the police found that there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Wright. He had failed to appear in court (via Zoom) for a "gross misdemeanor" charge of carrying a pistol without a permit, and for fleeing police on another occasion.

As the police were attempting to take Wright into custody, he pulled away. Officer Kim Potter shouted, "Taser, taser, taser!" before tragically firing her gun at him instead. As soon as the deed was done, she cried, "Holy s—-, I shot him."

This is a tragedy. The demand that Potter be summarily fired, voiced by reporters at the mayor's press conference on Monday, is unjust. Remember the rule of law? The city manager, responding to calls for her dismissal, said that she was entitled to due process first. He has now been fired. That's how mobs work, not well-functioning polities. Potter announced her resignation on Tuesday.

It's not news that we have a serious problem with violence in this country — by citizens and police alike. But we compound that problem by forcing every new incident — videotape preferred — into a predigested narrative. Both the Wright and Nazario cases are examples of human weakness, poor judgment and tragedy, but it's not clear that they are morality plays.

Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the "Beg to Differ" podcast.