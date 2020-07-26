Leave it to the caprice of surnames that a man named Frost would torch so many bugs.

But it would do us well this fall to mark the round-numbered anniversary, 110 years, of William H. Frost’s praiseworthy patent.

The inventor from Spokane, Washington, did himself proud, both in the fields of insect control and entertainment, when stringing charged wires around a light bulb and creating the first bug zapper.

Impractical in cost more than a century ago, the aptly dubbed “electric insect destroyer” can be found today to meet every pocketbook and lethal desire.

There are even on the market fly swatters with rechargeable electrical meshes, the better for mobilizing this pursuit. Just as bugs spread the word not to approach the light, the light seeks them out.

What a wonder and a menace. This is one great country.

To the extent that this can be technologically developed and old-fashioned at the same time, the bug zapper remains in my mind an instrument of leisure, a spoil in modern times to help find a peaceful evening without the pests.

At my in-laws’ farm, steps came down from the kitchen door. Ninety-nine percent of the entries into the house used this door, the one closest to where people would naturally park.

I comprised the remaining percent, the night of the first date with my wife.

To use the front door, I had to walk completely around the building, through damp grass and the lack of light on this porch should have been a hint that I had gone astray.

When I knocked, I could hear footsteps inside and muffled conversations that must have concerned the doltish fellow Connie had agreed to go out with, how he couldn’t figure out a rather uncomplicated door situation.

I stood there with an expression that must have reinforced these impressions. And in wet shoes.

OK, I learned quickly and never bothered with that door again. (As a town kid, having grown up in a place with an IGA store, I was not used to country ways, where knocking first on the back door proved the mannerly thing.)

The decades to come saw improvements at the back door. A cement pad would be poured so a patio table could become its centerpiece. A canopy with metal posts went up to cover the whole thing, doubling in the winter as a carport to shelter a vehicle from the occasional ice storm.

Mostly, it would be the place we gathered after supper on a summer evening. This pad could always catch a breeze, hard-won in humid Missouri, and my in-laws would sip their Folgers, a French vanilla extravagance for the evening, as the sun settled beyond the barn.

In Mayberry, Sheriff Andy Taylor would retire to the front porch with Barney, Aunt Bee and Opie to chat about nothing and watch neighbors pass by.

Under this canopy, we’d likewise talk of nothing, mostly the chance of rain, and watch hummingbirds flit to the feeders. Across the way, on a support down from the dusk-to-dawn light, a bug zapper would do its brisk business.

On evenings now, hoping for a break from the day’s heat, I wave away some pesky thing in flight and think back on that device in back of the farmhouse, the structure now sold and part of my past.

With each small electrical flash, with each “zzzztttt” barely audible above the crickets’ singing, an insect would meet its end.

Mr. Frost, take your bow. This sight and sound seem for me like summer.