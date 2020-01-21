Not many years ago, a software company conducted a study that showed human attention spans had declined to eight seconds. Goldfish, according to some other study, have an attention span of nine seconds.

Sounds about right.

Supposedly, the advent of internet at our fingertips has shrunk our capacity to concentrate. Without smartphones, goldfish have managed to stay the same.

It might be pointed out that our species held its focus long enough to determine the attentiveness of goldfish, but it all had to do with averages and the survey universe, and I eventually lost interest in thinking about it.

One observation lately fascinated me. A national writer explained how Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could structure the impeachment trial in whatever way they wanted and without consequence.

They could do this, the writer said, because “most Americans don’t have the bandwidth or attention span for arcane Senate processes and procedures.”

First, the word “bandwidth” pulls a pretty good load, not only descriptive of human mental proportions but subtle in suggesting a relationship between people and the technology perhaps robbing them of the ability for a good, long think.

We’ve advanced beyond the possibility of artificial intelligence. We’re now left to wonder if it’s preferable.

Second, the sentence makes an inarguable point about the mysteries of Senate rules, which seem bound by tradition except for the flexibility they show when convenient.

One thing to note, in the discussion of flexibility, is how priorities shift with the balance of power in Congress and throughout Washington. These changed ideas, by the way, get help from diminishing attention spans. Also by the way, the ideas would change in any case.

Consider this from the Congressional Record:

“We have a problem because the president spends money as no one else has in history. Here he has right now actually raised the debt ... yet he comes out and says, ‘What are we going to do about spending?’ The answer is to quit spending.”

I won’t leave you hanging on this quote, displaced in time. Sen. James Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, said this during a floor speech in 2011.

The offending president to which he referred, Barack Obama, is a Democrat.

Fashion dictated mournful proclamations in those days about excessive federal spending and the budget deficits that resulted. In fact, 2011 arrived as the vanguard of Tea Party influence in Congress, a movement based largely in fiscal responsibility.

It bears noting that the Congressional Record, the official accounting of the “proceedings and debate of the U.S. Congress,” contained 597 references to “budget deficit” during the 2011 and 2012 sessions of the House and Senate.

And it seems appropriate to point out that in the first 12 months of the current Congress, there have been 35 such references. True, this amounts to half the calendar days, but you get the point.

Along with this, know that a report came out last week, from the U.S. Treasury Department, that the federal government spent a record $1.16 trillion during the fiscal quarter of October through December. (Or about $12.6 billion spent each day. )

That’s about $357 billion below what the federal government brought in for those three months.

Budget deficits got a lot of attention until they got almost no attention. The winds shift, political fortunes vary and the American public gets distracted.

Congress can’t be blamed for our shorter attention span, our lack of bandwidth.