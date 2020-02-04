My story has nothing unusual about it, not for those of my generation. I attended college because my friends did and my parents expected it.

Neither of my folks went to college. My father did well at a small-town high school, but the path for seniors in New Madrid County in the 1920s did not necessarily run to a four-year institution.

My mother went to nursing school in St. Louis, an adventure of great dimension for a girl of those years coming from an unincorporated burg named Dogwood. It would not have been possible but for her sister, my Aunt Lucille, living in St. Louis and offering her a place to reside.

She became a registered nurse and went to work, never pursuing a degree beyond that.

With that history, I and my siblings never questioned our parents’ expectation of their children’s advancement to a university. A discussion might have been held, but I don’t remember it.

Our high school diplomas came with a gift of luggage. My parents did not have the gift of subtlety.

(My wife describes this same dynamic. Neither of her parents went to college. Their five children ended up with a medical degree, a doctorate and a couple of master’s degrees.)

I’ve never regretted the decision to go to college. It gave me four additional years to work out my stupidity. Living among strangers, managing a limited pot of money, balancing a work, school and social schedule, all those things benefit me even today.

In my case, too, I developed a career. I learned about research, and I learned some things about writing.

True, my senior capstone paper, a reflection on elements of time in William Faulkner’s “The Sound and the Fury,” never came up in a job interview. Still, I take pride, many decades later, in having done it.

It has not escaped me that I live now in different times. All three of my children have college diplomas, including two advanced degrees. But the economics of this pursuit have undergone a change, as have the contours of the job market.

In Missouri, state support for public universities has been on a downward glide for a long time. In Fiscal 2007, the state appropriation for four-year higher education institutions, including Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State, amounted to $736.6 million.

If this appropriation kept up with inflation, it would have been $862.1 million by Fiscal 2016. In reality, it came out $777 million. That is, the money paced itself below the cost of living.

As a result of this and other transfers of cost, student loan debt has grown nationwide to $1.5 trillion.

A Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, has made a point of detailing the mismatched priorities of federal incentives to take out loans and the actual workforce needs of the nation.

“We’re going to have over 70,000 openings for electricians,” she said at a recent debate. “We’re not going to have a shortage of MBAs. We’re going to have a shortage of plumbers.”

A Republican colleague, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, has been singing from the same hymnal. At a recent Capitol Hill hearing, he lauded the idea that “all work has value” and that good jobs could be had in manufacturing and construction.

“We need to change the attitude that we’ve been beating into our children’s heads for decades (that) you have to get a four-year degree or you’re some kind of second-class citizen,” he said.

The roads in life can web off in many directions. Not any one route leads to sure-fire satisfaction. But it seems encouraging, and pleasingly bipartisan, that elected leaders have begun talking about this topic.