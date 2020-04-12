The great-great-grandfather of Klara C. Munkres fought in the Revolutionary War, a native Virginian either given to liberty’s call or just irritated with King George. History does not say which.

Klara, the daughter of a successful Andrew County farmer, a man described in one accounting as “a public-spirited and stirring citizen” who served 20 years on a school board, followed a family yen for education.

She attended Grand River College in Gallatin, Missouri, and a business school in Shenandoah, Iowa. After that, Klara became a long-serving teacher of the public schools in Andrew County.

During this career, she no doubt inspired numerous students who went on to be productive and enlightened citizens. Yet nearly 50 years after her death, at age 92 in 1971, Klara remains known for a single piece of writing.

The words, often framed with art of a farmhouse motif, hung in countless homes. It was “The Kitchen Prayer,” an alleluia to everyday faith.

Lord of all pots and pans and things

Since I’ve not time to be

A saint by doing lovely things …

Or storming Heaven’s gates,

Make me a saint by getting meals

And washing up the plates.

There is more to it, a hearkening to Martha and Mary, plus a reference to considering the Lord’s sandals as the floor gets scrubbed.

On occasion, religious thinkers have used this prayer as an illustration of how life’s most ordinary acts can create a path to saintliness.

Sure, she worried and grumbled in performing menial jobs, Klara said in her prayer, but “accept this service that I do, I do it unto Thee.”

No writer, not a Northwest Missouri school teacher or a best-selling author, knows the eventual impact of a particular set of words. They escape, brain to hand to page, and do what they will.

Perhaps Klara’s prayer, seen over a kitchen sink by a despairing soul, gave comfort. We should all hope to do so good.

Easter arrives this year like never before. The same internet that brings us cat videos and dance challenges now proves essential for the streaming of Holy Week services.

It feels amiss that faith has come to this, congregations not being able to congregate, fellowship of believers placed at a social remove.

In this time of pandemic, though, few enterprises have gone unchanged. All of us have made adjustments, our daily lives restricted to narrow confines of this wall to that one.

That said, a different route presents itself. Maybe our better natures can reveal themselves in these sequestered times.

Locked away from having to go places, people can enjoy more quiet, can grow more reflective. Caught apart from those moments saying, “I meant to read that but I didn’t have time,” a person now has time.

Contact folks you care about. Write thank-you notes for kindnesses. On walks around the neighborhood, indulge in longer chats with those who live near you … at healthy distances, of course.

It strikes me that Klara Munkres, buried in the Lower Neely Grove Cemetery near Rosendale, sharing a grave marker with her sister, would have been nearly 40 at the time of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. She would probably understand the anxieties of the times in which we live today.

Yet she also, through her prayer, would know that the commonplace can exalt anyone, that a worthiness can unfold not always from lovely things but from serving meals and doing the dishes.