Were it not for Tammany Hall and William Jennings Bryan, James Beauchamp “Champ” Clark might have been the first Missourian to serve as U.S. president.
In the election of 1912, Clark went into the Democratic convention with a load of party support, but not quite enough to secure the nomination. Delegates went through 14 rounds of balloting with the Pike County politician coming out on top, but tantalizingly short, each time.
Two things happened, one related to the other. Tammany Hall, the New York political machine, tossed its support to Clark, not entirely a good thing given the corruption associated with that particular bunch.
Once that happened, Bryan, a sterling orator and a populist from Nebraska, declared Clark to be in the corner of privileged interests (something the Missourian called “both false and infamous”) and put his support behind Woodrow Wilson, who eventually got the nomination and the presidency.
Clark went back to his job as speaker of the U.S. House, a leadership post he held for eight years. From the speaker’s chair, the lawmaker not only oversaw the passage of the 19th Amendment, he championed it.
Of course, a little shaming might have been involved. In earlier urging the formation of a women’s suffrage committee in the House, Carrie Chapman Catt wrote to Clark that Great Britain, France and Russia had already promised voting rights to females.
She explained it would be a shame to think “that the monarchies of the world have been more just to their women citizens than this Republic has been to us.”
The lawmaker from Missouri would later frame the issue with a biblical allusion.
“When I came here, the voice of the suffragist was like that of John the Baptist crying in the wilderness,” Clark said. “I think my wife and my daughter are as capable of voting as most men in this country are.”
Clark saw a greater reckoning in his own household than in his party. Democrats proved the most reticent in giving women the right to vote, though the House measure eventually passed with an overwhelming margin.
(In the Senate, Missouri Democrat James A. Reed had a particularly sharp tongue when referring to the suffragettes. “Amazonian furies, bearing aloft insulting banners, marched against the White House, posted their pickets and declared a state of permanent siege,” he said. (Missouri women, after getting the vote, would form “Rid Us of Reed” clubs.)
The congressman who represented the counties in Northeast Kansas in 1919 spoke on the U.S. House floor in favor of the suffrage movement.
“Why should not a sensible, God-fearing, intelligent woman have just as good a right to have her say about what goes on in any nation as any man that walks the earth?” said Rep. Edward Little, a Republican.
Why, indeed? The 19th Amendment cleared Congress on June 4, 1919. Kansas lawmakers voted to ratify it 12 days later, with Missouri doing so in special session just ahead of Independence Day.
Tennessee became the last state needed to ratify the amendment, doing so on Aug. 18, 1920, 100 years ago this week. Mississippi, a state of considerable deliberation, would become the last to ratify, doing so in 1984.
A sad quaintness lends itself to this, the fact that an entire gender would be left out of the great American experiment for 131 years after approval of the U.S. Constitution. And it comes off as shameful, in the century since, that women still must fend off “nasty” insults to reach the same political heights as males.
This nation remains a work in progress. And the work can be imperfect and painstaking.