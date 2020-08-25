Despite the thought I put into it, the collection of exhibits put together in pre-internet days and the magic worked with construction paper, none of the students gave much notice to my first bulletin board.

New teachers learn quickly the disconnect between what students think and what educators think they think.

Arrogance being an adjacent response to uncertainty, I figured to dodge this, my own high school experience just four years removed from stepping to the front of the classroom.

I would know what the young people wanted because I had recently been one of them. They would love Shakespeare because I loved Shakespeare.

As it turned out, students knew their own minds, their own wants. Forty-two years ago this month, in a bedroom community outside St. Louis, I became a teacher and continued my education into these things.

Instead of embracing “Julius Caesar,” some of them reveled in smoking dope on their way to school. Instead of finding their class periods with me immersive, they had concerns of their own, some magnified by their teen years and some mighty in their disastrous home lives.

It became clear, too, that if the classroom of 20 found 19 students paying attention, a miracle I don’t believe I ever witnessed, that one wayward kid could gum up the whole process.

In the yearbook surviving from this first teaching experience, I look at that young face, its slightly Unabomber appearance, bearded and hair even more unruly than now, and wonder how I might have fared with more maturity.

No time machine exists to instruct me. I taught high school English for two years and then became a newspaperman.

This newspaper, on Sunday, ran one of my favorite features, the annual “Welcome New Teachers” pages, rows of photographs of those taking up this call in St. Joseph schools.

Not long ago, excavating old files at my home, I ran across this feature from 26 years ago, my wife being one of the new local teachers.

Some professionals on the pages come to St. Joseph with experience from other districts. Many come from straight from college, as I did, and will learn on the job what education textbooks might not have conveyed.

They have become true believers in a system essential to the American experience. We have been a nation reliant on getting better, and in no place does the idea of improvement thrive like the classroom, a devoted teacher leading the way.

This call of duty might seem critical enough, but teachers have been given others.

They have had to serve as social workers, trying to keep lesson plans on track for youngsters with home strife and lack of food. Teachers have become de facto security guards, drilling with their students the best ways of locking down quickly if armed intruders visit.

Let me show a picture of teachers who never spend their own money of behalf of their students. It is a picture of no one.

Now, we ask teachers to manage the health of young folks during a pandemic, all while noisemakers lecture them on the importance of in-person education.

Really? You’re going to tell teachers about the importance of schools after voting down bond issues and skipping parent-teacher conferences?

I’ve cited this before, but let me again list some names: Magruder, White, Selby, Carroll, Noe, Dambach. My elementary school teachers from a half-century back. I didn’t have to look them up. This sticks with you.

Pray for our teachers, those who will teach from home or in person. We give them some heavy lifting.