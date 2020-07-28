The debate took place on Oct. 3, 2000, and presidential candidates George W. Bush and Al Gore stood on the Boston stage with a considerable reserve of careful language.

“The voters should assume I have no litmus test on that issue or any other issue. Voters will know I’ll put competent judges on the bench. People who will strictly interpret the Constitution,” Bush said.

Gore said, “We both use similar language to reach an exactly opposite outcome. I don’t favor a litmus test, but I know that there are ways to assess how a potential justice interprets the Constitution.”

And with those remarks, 20 years ago, the men proved they knew how to shovel the hooey.

This has been a favored dodge of presidential hopefuls, the abhorrence of a “litmus test” when nominating a member of the federal judiciary.

When he first ran for president, Bill Clinton told an American Bar Association magazine about his “reverence for the role that federal judges play” and that he would nominate only men and women who would “bring the federal courts back toward their traditional role as guardians of constitutional rights.”

Critics assailed this as a litmus test, insisting Clinton inserted a right to privacy into the constitutional guarantees intended by the nation’s founders.

When he nominated to the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose legal career had been marked by the furtherance of rights for women, Clinton knew exactly what he was getting. He might have avoided the phrase “litmus test” in polite company, but he knew the workings of it.

Even President Lincoln understood that nominees to the federal judiciary, a separate, co-equal and independent branch of government, could be made for their friendly voices.

“We cannot ask a man what he will do, and if we should, and he should answer us, we should despise him for it,” the Great Emancipator said. “Therefore, we must take a man whose opinions are known.”

As I referred to a couple of weeks ago in this space, the “known” opinions of Supreme Court justices can go wobbly at times, the expectations of presidents unfulfilled.

Chief Justice John Roberts, nominated by a past Republican president, has strayed from the path the GOP had thought ordained for him.

Over the weekend, a Missouri senator, Republican Josh Hawley, a former law professor and member now of the Judiciary Committee that “advises and consents” on federal judges, cited his expectations for future judges.

“I will vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is wrongly decided,” Hawley told The Washington Post. “By explicitly acknowledged, I mean on the record and before they were nominated.”

In short, let’s not pussyfoot around about what we call a litmus test. Here’s your litmus test.

As expected, Hawley got his share of criticism for this stance.

One person responded on Twitter, “You fill me with enthusiasm! For voting for your opponent!” Another wrote, “A SCOTUS justice should be chosen on more than a point of view on one issue.”

Presumably a Republican wrote, “We don’t want litmus tests from the left, and we shouldn’t demand them on our side.”

This latter observation seems on point. The supposedly nonpartisan judiciary, appointed by partisans, will always have its ebb and flow. With each change of party in White House occupants, the pendulum swings with the federal bench. It self-regulates, never one side getting too out of balance.

Applying a litmus test to determine future court decisions may not be right, but it’s frequently done. Hawley has just given it an unvarnished assessment.