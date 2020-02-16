Legend holds that a disc jockey named Peanuts Fairclough convinced Brenda Mae Tarpley that she had an unsuitable stage name.

Immensely talented but also impressionable, the young singer went with his suggestion: Brenda Lee.

Lee starred at the Grand Ole Opry at age 12, and she toured Europe at age 15. The French press regarded her as the next Judy Garland.

She would be inducted in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” remains a standard during the Yuletide season.

But her biggest hit, released in 1960 before Lee’s 16th birthday, proved a high-airplay exploration of regret, “I’m Sorry.” Born in Georgia poverty and becoming the family breadwinner in her teens, it remains a mystery the nature of her penitence.

You tell me mistakes

Are part of being young,

But that don’t right

The wrong that’s been done.

A popular music descendant, Elton John, would later sing that “sorry seems to be the hardest word,” but that doesn’t wash. “Sorry” travels in waves, and Americans appear now to be caught amid 10-foot crests.

First, think back a year ago to a cluster of pleas for forgiveness.

The white Virginia governor, Ralph Northam, called himself sorry for appearing in blackface in a school yearbook. The attorney general of that state, Mark Herring, lambasted the governor before attention focused on Herring having appeared in blackface at a college party.

Oops! Sorry.

As presidential candidates began their campaigns last year, they first had to be contrite for troubling aspects of their public records.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her earlier identification as Native American. Sorry.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and the allegations of mistreated female staffers in his 2016 campaign. Sorry.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his too-tough stance on crime during a Senate career. Sorry.

If regrets were dollars, all could have filled their campaign treasuries.

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, apologized once for a racially targeted policing tactic known as “stop and frisk,” then apologized again last week when his old comments on the practice came to light.

Sorry, then the sequel.

The more extreme cousin of this comes with a reinforcing adverb, “deeply sorry.” In case “sorry” has not been sufficiently stated, deeply apparently does the trick.

Corporate public relations advisers must have this construction in their handbooks, because “deeply sorry” gets used whenever a car company ignores emissions laws or a utility company causes wildfires.

Last week, the Houston Astros managed to botch an apology it had promised for weeks. (First rule of PR: Don’t delay the “sorry,” but if you’re going to hold it back for the right time, deliver the goods.)

The Astros got caught cheating their way to the 2017 World Series title. They used a technique simultaneously high-tech (the use of cameras to steal an opponent’s signs) and primitive (banging on a trash can).

The general manager and manager got fired, as did others touched by this scandal. But the owner and players said, in effect, “We had a good team. Sure, we knew what pitch was coming, but we still had to hit it. Let’s move forward.”

No “Sorry Tour” for these guys. This might signal a post-sorry world, a place where ends always justify the means. President Trump doesn’t mess with sorry. Why should the rest of us?

As for Brenda Lee, her song of woe lives on. She let a guy called Peanuts guide her name change. Neither has anything for which to apologize.