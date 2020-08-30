My mother wore hats. Not all the time, just on dress-up occasions.

And not the elaborate hats women wear to the Kentucky Derby or royal weddings, great broad-brimmed affairs with swirling adornments and cascading feathers. Just a simple pillbox with maybe a strategically placed daisy.

If Jackie Kennedy had ever come to rural Missouri, she would wear such hats.

Many of our old photographs have her in a hat because people in those days only took pictures on the special occasions that might require one. On Easter Sunday, of course, along with a pair of white gloves and a bright smile.

The hat might have been the same one from an earlier year. Our family hat budget had never been sizable.

Ladies at the First United Methodist Church certainly would have buzzed if my mom showed up with a hat festooned in fruit. Showiness did not go over well in New Madrid County pews.

Besides, fellow congregants would complain if those tiny flies buzzed around during the singing of “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”

An odd connection stirred in my head of late, else I would not have mentioned the fruit. Most famously, Carmen Miranda wore this sort of hat. Perhaps an oxygen-deprived moment caused me to think of this.

Miranda had been a movie star before my birth, a trailblazer who hit it big as a radio singer in Brazil and transformed her samba sound into an exotic entertainment for Americans.

Back home, Brazilians accused her of selling out, but she adjusted to the criticism. Miranda joked in the beginning that she knew only 20 English words, and three of them were “money.”

In Hollywood musicals, especially with Latin music collaborator Xavier Cugat, she sang and danced up a storm, all the while beneath a hat made from the goods of a store’s produce aisle.

She had impeccable balance. In the movie houses of the 1930s and ‘40s, she would spill not so much as a grape.

(The presence of bananas on her headdress must have posed a problem, though Miranda never recoiled from this challenge. A subsequent documentary of her life would bear the title, “Bananas is My Business.”)

She became a producer to control her own creative output, decades before that became a thing. Sad to say, Miranda’s career arc had a sad finale, and she slumped into a boozy Judy Garland-like period of pill-popping and depression. She would be dead by 46.

But that had nothing to do with her presence in the household of my youth.

There, my mother, named Juanita despite her Irish heritage, would idly sing a song as she did chores.

We gotta get goin’,

where are we goin’,

what are we gonna do?

We’re on our way

to somewhere,

the three of us and you.

Offered with great bounce and cheer, “Cuanto La Gusta” became a soundtrack for my growing up. Carmen Miranda sang it in a 1948 movie called “A Date with Judy.”

How it came to be a song stuck in my mother’s head, a go-to filler of time, I don’t know. I remember no Brazilian records in our home. Perhaps this happens to all people, a tune emerging from the recesses of memory with no clear reason for why it happens.

Thinking back now, it makes me happy that my mom embraced this song. She deserved the uplift of a samba rhythm. Mothers usually do. They bear a lot.

She didn’t even need to wear fruit on her hat.