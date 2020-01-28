Sadness in the wake of sadness, the incident got recounted in bland bureaucratic language in a memo under the reference line “Mention.”

Hellmut Pilz, on a crew with two Poles and two other Germans, drove a truck hauling wood near the village of Rothenkirchen in the state of Saxony.

The 3-year-old, Inge Hippel, ran in front of his vehicle. Her mother and grandmother, both displaced in the aftermath of war, did not have her in hand.

A doctor called to the scene pronounced the girl dead. The last sentence of the memo reads simply: “After that business, I started again my wood job. Signed, Hellmut Pilz.”

The document resides in the depths of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., part of a collection contributed by Joe Friedman, an American soldier assigned to help the displaced.

Joe grew up in St. Joseph, a kid literally born on a kitchen table, the son of Russian immigrants. As a boy, he would hear train whistles blow and wonder about the larger world they heralded.

Turned out he would see a lot of that world. Joe became a doctor, wrote for television, won an Emmy, appeared on Broadway.

For all its glories, though, the world pours a lot of effort into its cruelties. As a lieutenant in World War II, an officer in Patton’s Third Army, he learned just how far the horrors can extend.

Seventy-five years ago this spring, he arrived with his comrades in Ohrdruf, Germany. On the edge of town, they would liberate a Nazi concentration camp, a satellite operation of a large spider web of noxious facilities associated with Buchenwald.

In his 80s, Joe described the scene for me one day in his St. Joseph home, the emaciated bodies stacked on top of one another, the horrendous odor of death, the ovens still doing their ghastly business.

As a human being, he recoiled from these atrocities. As a Jew, knowing most of the dead within his vision had been persecuted for their faith, Joe felt this to his marrow.

That day in 2004, nearly six decades after being a witness to this systematic extermination, he wept at the memory.

Memorial observances took place Monday marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of another camp, Auschwitz-Berkenau, whose gate proclaims a famously ironic message in German, Arbeit Macht Frei, or, “Work will set you free.”

At this place in Nazi-occupied Poland, 1.1 million people from throughout Europe were put to death in gas chambers and ovens over a five-year period. About 90 percent of them were Jews.

The Holocaust Museum estimates that 6 million Jewish men, women and children died in a state-sponsored way. Some younger than Inge Hippel.

History finds itself littered with crimes against humanity, but nothing on this scale, nothing so methodical in a supposedly civilized world.

Monday’s observances, in the United States and Europe, come at a troubling time of rising anti-Semitism. In our country, Jews have been targeted from New York to California, with a gunman killing 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

The late Joe Friedman, sitting with me for an interview 16 years ago, could have talked about any of a dozen subjects from his interesting and uplifting life. But he dwelt on the topic that most sickened him.

His message that day, crafted by what he had seen firsthand and reinforced by his ongoing testimony, was simply: “Never forget. This can happen again.”

In our age of growing intolerance, it remains an essential reminder.