One of my high school friends had his birthday on Feb. 29. At a time in life when everyone wants to fit in, this proved a source of great curiosity for my class (“Wow, you’re only 4 years old!”) and perhaps great discomfort for my classmate (see the same quote).

Leap Day, which prompts our quadrennial search for the word “intercalary,” means to bring mankind into sync with the solar year. February gets one extra day, a rejiggering of the calendar, and supposedly we’re all good with the heavens.

Egyptians, a Roman emporer and Vatican officials all had concerns that led to tinkering with calendars, and the edict of Pope Gregory XIII, citing the solar year as 365.2425 days, remains to this day.

(Celestial vagaries being what they are, this math contains some rounding dimensions that must be agonizing to astronomical types. Fortunately, an adjustment must be made only every 3,000 years or so.)

Those born on Feb. 29, it turns out, have a name: leaplings. The math on this appears a bit more precise: each year has 365 days, except the fourth year in the sequence, which has 366. Add those together and you get 1,461 days.

Thus, any human has a one in 1,461 chance of being born on Feb. 29. That means roughly 205,000 Americans, including my friend John, will celebrate an “official” birthday on Saturday.

Superstitions have surrounded Leap Day.

Irish legend holds that St. Brigid of Kildare worked out an arrangement with St. Patrick that allowed women to propose marriage to men on Feb. 29. An accessory belief goes that any man refusing such a proposal must buy the woman a dozen pairs of gloves.

Empirically, of course, a day is a day is a day. It has no special qualities beyond darkness, a period of light and more darkness. The leap year has an extra day, a 24-hour intermission in the usual calendar, though Missourians get their usual shot every fourth year at determining a presidential candidate.

It happens this year on March 10, the date of the presidential preference primary. For decades, Missouri used a caucus system to determine its party choices for president. It did not attract much attention.

A primary popped up when a native son, Rep. Richard Gephardt, ran for president in 1988. Predictably, he got the state’s Democratic delegates. Missouri would not hold another primary until March 7, 2000. It has done so every four years since, usually in a grouping of other states and getting scant attention.

Choosing a Democratic ballot on March 10 gives Missourians a choice of 22 candidates. Some like Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, have remained at the forefront of the nomination fight.

Others, like Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Michael Bennet, made an early play for the Democratic nod but dropped out. Still others, among them Velma Steinman, Henry Hewes and Steve “Stoney” Burke, have entered the primary because, well, they’re Americans and they can.

Republicans will get to pick from the incumbent president, Donald Trump, and four others. A handful of hopefuls in the Green, Libertarian and Constitution parties might also get a ballot pulled, most with a Google presence and little other regard.

Missouri finds itself in the March mix of states making picks, a far distance down from the huge delegate counts in California, Texas and Florida. Still, a piece of the process beckons, this and every leap year.