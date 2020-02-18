While hating to mention this for fear of jinxing a good thing, I’ve never been involved in a serious car accident.

My dealings with body shops over the years have been limited to assorted collisions with stationary objects. That one time, it was different.

It happened on a street in Downtown St. Joseph, about a block from my workplace. I followed a green light through an intersection, not seeing, in the tight and blind quarters where many of these streets meet, that a car to my right had no intention of stopping for a red.

With adrenaline pumping, I accelerated and swerved to my left, thinking I could effectively dodge the grille of this approaching car like an open-field runner avoiding a tackler. The vehicle disappeared behind the peripheral vision on my right side.

This happened the way people say it happens. Perspective expands. Time slows to allow more thoughts in a confined microsecond. I allowed myself a brief celebration, then total surprise when the offending car caught my rear hind-quarters, a metallic jolt and suddenly a diagonal view out my windshield.

My point: I saw the accident coming, quickly but seeming like slow motion. Some mishaps take place in slow motion. Note this example.

A great swath of Northwest Missouri spent 2019 under water. The Missouri River and its tributaries swelled to unaccustomed heights, overtopping levees and eventually washing them into malfunction.

The losses of income from farm production, vaguely calculable, amounted to just a portion of the miseries caused. Destroyed equipment and facilities, ruined grain set adrift from storage silos and disrupted lives augment the havoc of this deluge.

If any redemption comes from a flood year, it arrives with the historical likelihood that they will not repeat themselves, a rolling disaster year after year.

(The Missouri River’s high-water mark in St. Joseph during 1993 was on June 26 of that year, 32.07 feet. The next year, the top crest hit 18.84 feet on June 24. In the 2011 flood, the river reached 29.97 feet; in 2012, it topped out at 18.27.)

The National Weather Service, in its spring flood outlook released last week, left little room for optimism that 2020 would provide relief to the flood-hit areas of last year.

“Flood risk in the eastern portion of the Missouri River basin is above normal to well above normal,” the assessment read. The eastern portion includes the parts of Kansas and Missouri that got hit hardest last year.

Mountain snowpack in the western stretches of the basin, an early indicator of trouble, remains slightly above normal. Some of that can be mitigated in the long run downstream. No management routines can account for thunderstorm activities, a primary driver of lower basin flooding.

“The Missouri River itself below Gavins Point also is projected to experience flooding this spring and early summer,” the outlook said, noting many levees along the river have not been restored since the destruction of 2019.

“River stage forecasts this coming year have a high degree of uncertainty due to the current state of the channel and overbank areas.”

Nature will do as it wishes with precipitation, and mortal beings in these parts can accept these consequences.

The more earthly practices of river management, though, need refinement, and more than just a brush against human outcomes. Our eyes can turn to the skies, yet the region deserves a solid plan for helping the keep the river under control in the months ahead.