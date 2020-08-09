It seems futile to reject the idea of status symbols when I have been frequently unaware of the desired status being symbolized.

Someone walks around in Ermenegildo Zegna loafers, and I look at the length and foreign sound of that name with a recognition they might be a nice addition to any closet.

But I sometimes conduct interviews in farm fields, and velvet feels a bad fit for that endeavor.

Given the resources, I would probably value the work of Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Maison Margiela might be the best thing to come out of Belgium since the waffle.

My low-brow cluelessness about the finer things is not their fault. These designers have a comfort level with calf leather and suede and footwear with embroidery that looks like a king named Louis would have worn it in long-ago France.

Born in rural Missouri, my tastes run to shoes that many in the fashion world would refer to as “down-market.”

I’ve never had so much as a shoeshine … not the professional sort, the type where a shiner works magic with a rag and polish and banter, spitting on the tip of wingtips for the sake of showmanship and the potential for a bigger tip.

For years, I have not thought about shoeshine stands. Sitting at one makes no bucket list that I know of. I saw one on television the other night, and it seemed quaint as a phone booth.

This particular shoeshine stand accommodated a character on the remade version of “Perry Mason,” not the TV attorney played by Raymond Burr but a ham-and-egger haunted by wartime memories and scraping out a living in the Great Depression.

Crowds of people check the job boards, but one guy skimming money from a radio ministry gets a midday shoeshine. That should be admissible in court.

Matter of fact, I go few places these days requiring shined shoes, and I guess that’s true of many of my fellow citizens.

Stories have proliferated about the pandemic’s effects on personal fashion, the topic emerging because all other aspects of the virus come off as so distressing.

Not only have people stayed away from retail clothiers during the lockdowns, Americans appear quite content to alternate between sweatpants and all-day pajamas as the official attire of quarantine.

Jeans, perhaps, if someone feels fancy.

It’s not that people have given up on appearances. Rather, if a person eases these difficult days with comfort food, comfortable clothing might as well follow. That we haven’t gone the full measure and relied on security blankets speaks to our national character.

Combs don’t lose their utility if not used every day. Same goes for dress shirts. The collars don’t calcify. The buttonholes don’t close.

Let a Rolling Stones tour T-shirt cover your upper portion for a day, Reebok basketball shorts the lower. Face it, who’s going to know?

Test your own trends, the fashion magazine implores. The rules of clothing wear us out with their stuffiness. Wear sequins before dark if you like. (I have so far resisted.)

In a small, plastic storage bin in my home’s hall closet, a number of shoe polish tins wait, if needed. My past conduct has been to take them out the night before a wedding or a funeral, doing my business with a shammy that smells of sweet oil.

The rest of the time, I wear comfortable shoes, or none at all, given my stay-at-home circumstances. I conserve my shoe leather, not by choice but as solace for the times.

Somewhere, the gears of the shoeshine industrial complex grind on. No time soon will I take part.