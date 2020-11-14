My college professor of creative writing told me that some visual images can be arresting but ultimately difficult to translate into the written form.

True enough. Language can come up short where a sight imprints itself.

This happened maybe a decade ago, something I saw that tests me now in a written description. Nothing about it should have been memorable, a bit of everydayness in rural Missouri, just an autumn night on a two-lane outside of St. Joseph as I returned from an assignment.

Off to my right as I drove, a farmhouse appeared, with a metal building across its gravel driveway. The day faded and a man walked between them, toward the machine shed.

Just past dusk’s golden hour, the light streaming from the outbuilding, the guy walking there with purpose.

Why would this scene stick with me? Had the farmer been walking the other way, I might have easily forgotten it. But he seemed to have labors in front of him as my workday wound down.

This strikes me about St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri. When I got up early or stayed out late as news sometimes called me, those involved in the economic machinery of this area always seemed to be at it.

The folks stocking store shelves as customers arrived. The nurses finishing the overnight shift. The coaches showing up for their athletes’ early weight training.

If work gives purpose, people hereabouts get fulfilled. We are grinders, dedicated to tasks without an expectation the day will come and go without obstacles.

The St. Joseph I’ve come to know has this as an essential part of its character. Prosperity has not ladled itself thickly on the community in recent times, yet the citizens show up for what comes next.

Maddening parts of the civic character also appear. Parochialism rears its head too often, the belief one part of the city gets a benefit held back from another. Distrust in institutions snaps to attention; this town loves a sunset clause. Conspiracy theories grow like mold.

People exhibit a chip on their collective shoulders, though that’s not always a bad thing.

Yet when the river rises, people show up to sandbag. When a factory closes, the population closes ranks. When a need arises, even those without much to give, give.

Let that be part of the story, a city that works hard and has heart. Let that be put into words.

Along with thousands of bylined news stories, I have written 2,426 personal columns for the St. Joseph News-Press. This is the last one. Though I left full-time work at the newspaper in September, this marks my retirement in full after 40 years in the business, the last 26 here in St. Joseph.

The blessings in my professional life have been many. I have had supportive employers, inspiring colleagues and never-ending opportunities to tell good stories. I am, by birth, allowed extraordinary freedoms to do this work without fear of a government bringing its weight upon me. If I ever spent a day taking the First Amendment for granted, shame on me.

Most of all, I have had the great gift of wonderful readers. They did not always agree with my writings, yet their instruction on how I had strayed from the path came across almost universally as kind.

In giving thanks to those readers, I fear a lack of words to properly do the job. Fortunately, the Book of Numbers provides me help: “The Lord bless you and keep you! The Lord let his face shine upon you … and give you peace!”