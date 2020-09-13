The imagination barely strays in considering how peeved the Earth must be with its human inhabitants.

Maybe the Earth doesn’t hold a grudge in such ways, but it’s hard to account for the redress being dished out.

Hurricanes line up now two at a time in the warming oceans, like numbers being drawn for the next customers at a deli counter.

Northern Colorado began the week with temperatures approaching triple digits, only to see an immediate follow-up of measurable snow.

Last month, parts of the Midwest suffered from a derecho, hyper-charged winds that destroyed houses and crops in its path. The weirdness of this year being what it is, I have yet to meet one person who had ever heard of this phenomenon before it made a straight-line mess of Iowa.

Even in Phoenix, a city that doesn’t wilt in extreme temperatures, a streak of 50 days with temperatures over 110 degrees began to wear on local residents.

It’s a dry heat, they say. Yeah, and people pay good money for saunas. Sweat is sweat, no matter the time before evaporation. Last week, the temperature there hit 115.

My thoughts have turned to the wildfires out west. My son and his family live in Oregon, where fires have affected more than 900,000 acres and turned the air into a sooty au jus for many miles away.

Clear days in Portland give residents an eastward vista that includes Mt. Hood. Forget that in the near term. When what you breathe has texture, you pay less attention to the view.

My daughter-in-law has taught in a rural community now under a Level 3 evacuation order. Here’s how that works.

Level 1: Be aware.

Level 2: Be prepared.

Level 3: Be gone.

She worries about her students and their parents, knowing some will be starting from nothing when the spreading fire has its way.

They can not take walks because of the air quality. They can not open their windows in a region cooled by nature on most days. Those grand trees so associated with Oregon, so beloved that the state puts their image on license plates, become an accelerant and menace in this environment.

Concerns like this get no mention. Loss of homes, loss of lives, the heartsickness for fellow Oregonians, this occupies the thoughts, the prayers.

Growing up in farm country, I would go with my friends on summer nights to spots outside of our town, watching farmers burn the stubble of their harvested winter wheat.

It had been the practice in those days, the great conflagration to prepare for the next planting. The pollution it caused and the nutrients it wasted eventually drove the burnings from favor. Plus, it involved fire, a tricky proposition given the caprice of Midwestern winds. All the best plans for containment can turn into a panic.

Yet the kids I ran with would get closer than our mothers would have liked, silhouettes dashing about and sweat pouring from the blaze and stifling evening. We went home smelling of ashes, small bits of char sticking to our limbs.

No large fires would amuse me now. I know the stakes. They are not to be played with.

Politicians in the western states have cited mankind-prompted climate change as a cause for the strangeness of recent weather, and I wouldn’t argue with the conclusion. Nature, though, does not leave a note on its motives.

It only leaves skies that have gone sepia at mid-day, a warning of something, to be sure. It appears foolish to trifle with such a

message.