In teen-aged, goofball fashion, I walked into the photo studio with my coat and tie in hand. My mother, footing this bill and finding import in the occasion, took it more seriously. So did the photographer.

My mother coaxed me into a haircut for the taking of my senior picture and, though it displeased her that my ears would not be seen, I no longer looked like a roadie for Led Zeppelin.

This negotiation carried some nuance, but my time with the photographer felt merely transactional.

Turn your shoulders. Snap! Tilt your head. Snap! Now smile. Snap, snap!

He had done tens of thousands of these portraits, high school seniors and engaged couples and blushing brides.

During World War II, he had served as a mapping photographer, looking down from American planes upon enemy ground. He took over a business founded by his father in the 1920s.

I had no amount of attitude that would impress the man. Still, the photographer exuded professionalism, our time together brisk and workmanlike, and I exited as his next appointment showed up.

Some time after this, an envelope arrived at our home bearing the studio’s logo. Photographs spilled out, my face staring back, the word “Proof” stamped across the bottom third of each image.

With one of these, my countenance would land in the yearbook amid my classmates, right between a girl named Newman and a chap named Nimmo, our last and lasting go-round as high school students.

On some days, I feel old enough to suspect that Mathew Brady took my senior picture, one of those sepia jobs from when business slowed down after Appomattox.

Social media compelled me to think about this photograph in the last week, though I have not laid eyes on it in decades.

(My first reaction on revisiting this: Yikes! My jacket appeared to have a rash of some sort, fabric that looked like a visual effort. The knot in my tie seemed large enough to secure a sailing ship at a pier.)

The idea of posting old senior pictures meant to show compassion for today’s soon-to-be graduates who had their proms, honors assemblies, senior nights and commencement ceremonies upended by the pandemic.

Probably, it gave people my age, and others, something to do when confined to home and going through long-unopened boxes. Folks meant well, and it passed some time.

The recalling of high school experiences exists in some minds as a binary proposition: Some people never “leave high school,” the thinking goes, and some can’t wait to get amnesia about those years.

Both of these courses of thought rest on a spectrum, I guess, but a great middle surely has planted itself.

Little about my high school years stirs sentiment, but I find myself uncommonly pleased when hearing good news about my old classmates. Likewise, their setbacks and sorrows cause me concern.

We need not be in constant contact nor live in near proximity. In the room where I write this in my isolation, pictures stare down at me, all of them loved ones who have nothing to do with my time in high school. They matter the most.

Yet I went through an experience with a group of people in a particular place and time. Their vignettes written on the autograph pages of our senior yearbook contained a universal bit of shorthand: RMA, for “remember me always.”

Gone our separate ways, this phrase stood as immediately ridiculous, yet ultimately essential. If in no other way, we exist together in that yearbook.

Aside from the choice of jacket, thank goodness for old photographs.