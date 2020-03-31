Dena Clark took the U.S. census seriously. She had her reasons, including those involving family.

In 1970, the St. Joseph resident had retired from a career in education, including a stint at Benton High School and as a librarian at Missouri Western College.

Back then, she displayed for this newspaper the badge that her father, Daniel F. Clark, wore as a census taker in Worth County 70 years earlier.

Clark further displayed a vast knowledge of the history of the American census, dating to the first one in 1790, about 31 years before Missouri statehood and 53 years before the incorporation of her hometown.

That initial effort, its results perused by President George Washington, aimed solely at getting a head count of “free persons” in the 13 original states and a few others. Fifty years later, Clark said, the government had taken to asking about school attendance, illiteracy, agriculture and occupations.

A lackadaisical attitude about the census had set in by 1970, the retired educator cautioned.

“For those who are complaining about the trouble it takes to fill out the Census 1970 schedule, it might be well to note the value of previous statistics in the history of the nation,” she said.

Questions asked by the 1940 census, for example, helped the United States inventory its resources for the military buildup required to prevail in World War II.

Yet that year of Clark’s argument for participation in the census also brought dissent.

On the St. Joseph City Council in 1970, a concern blossomed about broader legal challenges to the census questions, with any queries about matters unrelated to persons at a particular address (why so interested about indoor plumbing?) amounting to an invasion of individual privacy.

The lead editorial of the St. Joseph Gazette dismissed such notions of “Big Daddy Government wanting to know everything about everybody” on Census Day that year.

“That’s what some are saying, but it’s malarkey,” it read, in part. “If there are ulterior motives in the census, it has been going on for 180 years.”

These same arguments exist, in one form or another, today.

Sure, some controversies swirled around the 2020 census during its development. A citizenship question went before the U.S. Supreme Court last year, but a majority of justices discovered no foundation for it being included.

More recently, some cities have sought its delay because of the pandemic, and the Census Bureau announced Saturday that field operations will be suspended until April 15 to protect the safety of all involved.

Otherwise, the gathering of data through online participation continues apace.

At least a portion of the population figures the federal government takes the census data and cooks up Fourth Amendment-distorting mischief.

While modern census takers will be seen to those folks in the same way “revenooers” were seen by moonshiners, I can’t imagine the fuss.

In filling out my census form, I encountered no questions that infringed on my privacy any more than most people provide as information on their social media accounts.

In fact, I can’t imagine any data the government wanted to know about me and my household that couldn’t be ascertained by a phone book, tax returns and the picture accompanying this column.

What I know is that my hometown, my home county and my state will eventually see benefits from the fullest population count possible. Couple that with it only taking a few moments to complete the form, and I’m not sure what arguments exist for not taking part.