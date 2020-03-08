My grandfather, transplanted from Tennessee to the sandy ground of Mississippi County, Missouri, played the fiddle in his younger years.

His father thought it to be an instrument of the devil, which could have accounted for him leaving home.

I supply that speculation, guessing that youthful rebellion might have been a thing in the late 19th century. His sister, who went by the name “Aunt Esther” no matter the line of kinship, told the story without elaboration.

Four years after getting to Southeast Missouri, Robert McGill married a local girl, Susan Heath, and they settled on a farm near a place called Dogwood, which I realize sounds like a made-up name for any generic rural crossroad. But it still exists, or a cemetery does.

Ambitious apparently, Robert began piling up land holdings, not only in the countryside but in the nearby town of East Prairie. Susan, for her part, began having kids, lots of them.

From 1895 to 1920, she bore 15 children, one of them my mother and the rest my uncles and aunts. But the story is not without nuance or sadness.

They would bury five children during their lifetimes. One of them, a daughter named Perina, age 19 months, died in 1902. The other four, James, Cletis, Finus and Vida, died within 10 days of one another in the early winter of 1918.

All of this latter group died from the Spanish flu.

My grandparents died before my birth. They both exceeded the life expectancies of their day, and I’m sure their 10 surviving children provided them joy and comfort.

Yet how can you not be shaped by such an event, four offspring gone like that?

My mother, born in the midst of this gloom, seemed a woman of mostly good cheer. These blood relatives, though, she would never know. Siblings, of course, but not really.

If they were ghosts to her, could they be less to me?

On the the McGill side of the family, I had an Uncle Marshall and an Aunt Lucille, an Uncle Howard and an Aunt Mary Alice.

I can picture them from my childhood, knew their homes and children, learned in that kids-table way from their experiences.

But for a germ, something microscopic and communicable, I might have benefited from the knowledge of Uncle Finus or Aunt Vida. I might have had Sunday dinner at their homes. They might have sent me birthday cards.

Maybe I would have learned something more about my mother in her younger years, a memory to cherish now that she is long departed.

This matters little, I understand, the maybes. The macro level of the latest destructive virus has governments scrambling and stock markets reeling. The micro version, that of personal loss and, less significant, longing for something that never was, barely measures up.

We wash our hands with determination and avoid touching our face, which folks didn’t know they did so often until someone pointed it out. People pay attention to the shotgun scatter on a national map, the latest place of detection and concentration of infection.

In short, we do our part. What else can we do?

My kinfolk, James, Cletis, Finus and Vida, gone from this Earth nearly 102 years, rest eternally in Armer Cemetery, a small patch of land surrounded by farm fields. I visited a few years ago, and their stones look fairly new, some unknown relative, I assume, springing for the updates.

They didn’t live in a Purell age. They knew, in the end, fever, and their parents knew heartache, the history of a time and a germ planted in sandy ground.